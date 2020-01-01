Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kane Williamson of New Zealand walks off after being dismissed on day 4 of the Boxing Day Test match between Australia and New Zealand at the MCG in Melbourne, Sunday, December 29, 2019. (AAP Image/Michael Dodge) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, IMAGES TO BE USED FOR NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY, NO COMMERCIAL USE WHATSOEVER, NO USE IN BOOKS WITHOUT PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT FROM AAP
Kane Williamson of New Zealand walks off after being dismissed on day 4 of the Boxing Day Test match between Australia and New Zealand at the MCG in Melbourne, Sunday, December 29, 2019. (AAP Image/Michael Dodge) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, IMAGES TO BE USED FOR NEWS REPORTING PURPOSES ONLY, NO COMMERCIAL USE WHATSOEVER, NO USE IN BOOKS WITHOUT PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT FROM AAP
Cricket

Kiwi skipper laid low by sickness on Test eve

1st Jan 2020 10:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CAPTAIN Kane Williamson has been forced to skip New Zealand's training session at the SCG because of illness.

Williamson and teammate Henry Nicholls were both told to rest on New Year's Day because of flu-like symptoms.

The pair aren't considered in doubt for the third trans-Tasman Test, which begins in Sydney on Friday.

Stream the AUS v NZ Domain Test Series LIVE & Ad-Break Free During Play on KAYO with FOX CRICKET's unmatched commentary line-up. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

More Stories

Show More
australia v new zealand cricket henry nicholls kane williamson scg test
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bucking bulls ring in new year at Goomeri

        premium_icon Bucking bulls ring in new year at Goomeri

        Rodeo All the action from the 2019 Goomeri New Year’s Eve Rodeo.

        • 1st Jan 2020 11:00 AM
        10 announcements that will shape the Gympie region in 2020

        premium_icon 10 announcements that will shape the Gympie region in 2020

        News NOT much coming up in 2020 will beat the Bruce Highway bypass for economic impact...

        What’s open and what’s not in the Gympie region today

        premium_icon What’s open and what’s not in the Gympie region today

        News Shopping, driving or having a coffee to help you think about it, there is no...

        WATCH: New Year shock, Gympie campers’ near miss

        premium_icon WATCH: New Year shock, Gympie campers’ near miss

        News A GROUP of Inskip Point campers made their New Year’s Day breakfast a celebration...