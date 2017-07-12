Kitty Kats just purr-fect for Wine and Jazz Festival

The Kitty Kats will entertain the crowd at this year's Gympie Wine and Jazz Festival.

GYMPIE will be treated to a taste of the Wishlist Jazz and Wine Festival next Tuesday as the charity announces its entertainment line-up for this year's big event at Gunabul.

Sunshine Coast's powerhouse trio The Kitty Kats will be singing their jazzy tunes at the Wishlist Coffee House from 10am until 11am on Tuesday.

With an abundance of coffee on hand, and a WishlistConnect giveaway, Wishlist is inviting the community to come down for the entertainment ahead of the Wishlist Jazz and Wine Festival at Gunabul Homestead on August 5.

"Performing at the inaugural Wishlist Jazz and Wine festival last year was definitely a highlight,” Kitty Kats singer Michelle Brown said.

"I am so excited to be part of the event again this year with the Kats (Renae Suttie and Susanne Campbell), and to support Wishlist in raising funds for the Gympie Hospital.”

Since their debut in March 2015, The Kitty Kats have performed countless sell-out shows on the Sunshine Coast, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Hervey Bay, Bundaberg and beyond.

They have featured at the Broadbeach Jazz Festival, Caloundra Music Festival, in a Queensland Ballet production, and International Women's Day.

"The Wishlist Jazz and Wine Festival has a terrific vibe. If you didn't catch us last year, don't miss out this time - this is a one-of-a-kind event for Gympie.”

The annual event will feature celebrated jazz and blues artists, a range of gourmet food, a selection of award-winning wines and an exclusive VIP area.

"The first Wishlist Jazz and Wine Festival was amazing - hundreds of locals turned out and everyone enjoyed a great afternoon,” Wishlist CEO Lisa Rowe said.

"There's no better combination than jazz, wine and gourmet food.”

Ms Rowe said the 2017 Wishlist Jazz and Wine Festival would raise vital funds to enhance treatment options for stroke patients in the Gympie and Cooloola region.

"All proceeds will go towards a neuro-perfusion package for the recently-installed CT Scanner at the Gympie Hospital, valued at $33,000,” she said.

"Last year, the event raised $25,000 for the Gympie Hospital to purchase a specialised ventilator for patients presenting to the emergency department with breathing difficulties.

"We hope the Gympie and Cooloola community will turn out once again to support us in purchasing this priority equipment which will keep stroke patients closer to their families during treatment.

"Get your picnic blankets ready Gympie, because the 2017 Wishlist Jazz and Wine Festival is shaping up to be even bigger and better this year.”

The Wishlist Jazz and Wine Festival is sponsored by Schuh Group.

General admission tickets are $50 per person, hampers-for-two are priced at $50, and tickets to the Verandah VIP are $120 per person which includes an all-inclusive catering and beverage package.

For tickets visit www.wishlist.org.au or phone 5202 1777.