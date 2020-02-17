Kitten’s miracle facial reconstruction after horror injury

NOW: The miracle of feline facial reconstruction - Wendy is a new kitten now but her horrific injuries when she was first picked up by the pound and then the RSPCA presented a challenge to vets. A challenge they were happy to take on. Warning graphic image.

WHETHER it was an act of animal cruelty or a terrible accident, when Wendy the kitten arrived at the Gympie pound she was in a bad way.

SURVIVOR: Wendy’s horrific facial injuries when she was first picked up by the pound and found her way to the Gympie RSPCA.

Her horrific facial injury was confronting and made it diffiult for the xxx-week old kitten to eat or drink.

With no microchip and no owners coming forward to claim her she was handed over to the RSPCA to hopefully rehome.

After initial assessment by RSPCA vets, and some help from a generous dental specialist who helped the Gympie RSPCA with a plan for her facial reconstruction surgery, little Wendy went under and had her first surgery to repair her top lip.

“Our vet did an amazing job and with her lip healing well she was booked in to be desexed a couple of weeks later,” a Gympie RSPCA spokesman said.

“Wendy is a super sweet little kitten particularly after suffering such trauma so early in life, if only she could talk and tell us what had happened to her.

“Her after photos (also attached) show how beautiful she has now become and with an adorable personality to match her adorable little face, any family would be very lucky to take this girl home.”

Wendy is a three-month-old domestic shorthair kitten who is now available for adoption.

Any inquiries can call the shelter at 6 Laurenceson Road on 5482 9407.