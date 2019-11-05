Heartless owners dump cute kittens in shopping centre

THE RSPCA wants to identify a man and a woman filmed by CCTV cameras allegedly abandoning two kittens in a garden bed inside a shopping centre on Sunday.

THE RSPCA wants to identify a man and a woman filmed by CCTV cameras allegedly abandoning two kittens in a garden bed inside a shopping centre on Sunday.

THE RSPCA is seeking public assistance to identify a man and a woman filmed by CCTV cameras allegedly abandoning two kittens in a garden bed inside a shopping centre on Sunday.

The man was filmed wearing a brown jacket, black pants, a brown hat and a blue backpack and was filmed entering the shopping centre carrying the kitten, before ditching one in a garden bed outside Tunzafun amusement centre at Tea Tree Plaza Shopping Centre.

The same man was later filmed ditching a second kitten in the same garden bed with a woman wearing all black with long brown hair.

The kittens abandoned at TTP are now being cared for by the RSPCA.

At around 2pm Sunday a cleaner noticed the kittens and alerted security, who contacted the RSPCA.

The RSPCA inspector said the kittens appeared scared by the ordeal but were in good health. Both kittens are black and white, one short haired and one long haired.

The kittens are currently being cared for at RSPCA South Australia's Stepney headquarters. They will not be available for adoption while the investigation into their alleged abandonment continues.

Abandoning an animal is an offence under the state's animal welfare act. Anyone found guilty of an offence can face up to two years imprisonment or a $20,000 fine.