Kissed off! Loved up scene as woman basher goes to jail

Dale Patrick Whalley whispered "I love you" to his victim while Queensland Corrections officers escorted him out of the Brisbane District Court to begin serving his sentence on Wednesday. he pleaded guilty to 17 offences including four assaults on his female partner.

A DOMESTIC violence survivor blew a kiss to her abuser and touched his hand through the glass of the prisoner's dock after she watch him cop a three-year jail term for a string of assaults on her.

The loved-up scene happened just moments after Judge Kerry O'Brien told the 27-year-old Gympie man his ice induced attacks on the woman were "unacceptable" and "cowardly" and he would serve at least four months of his prison term before being eligible for parole.

The plumber's mother and other relatives were also in court for the sentencing of the heavily set man who appeared nervous, stressed and emotional.

Whalley repeatedly wiped his eyes with a tissue, sighed heavily intermittently and stroked his partially shaved head while judge O'Brien sentenced him on 17 charges including one of attempt to pervert the course of justice and multiple assault, drug and weapons offences.

The court heard he head-butted the woman during one assault and that she was lucky to have not been seriously injured.

Police unearthed a hoard of weapons including hunting knives and a machete when they went to the couple's home.

Most of the crimes happened between November 2016 and March this year.

While on remand at the Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre, Whalley used the prison's phones to coerce his victim into dropping the charges.

He also asked his mother to speak to his partner.

His partner went to police and told them none of the violence happened and that she made the crimes up because she was "high on amphetamines".

She later withdrew this statement and the charges remained in place.

Judge O'Brien noted the victim had used drugs with her partner and that she admitted Whalley was "nice and great to be around".

"It is not uncommon that unions of this sort ... persist notwithstanding the violence," Judge O'Brien said of their relationship.

"There are complicated reasons for this to occur.

"Your partner makes a strong plea to the court for you to be returned to the family environment."

Judge O'Brien said while Whalley had a history of violence, his latest offending was his first foray into domestic abuse.

"Violence towards women is cowardly and unacceptable and when it occurs in a domestic setting it is of particular concern," the judge said.

"It is far too prevalent so people who behave in this way can expect to be punished severely."

Whalley was sentenced to three years in jail with a parole eligibility date of March 27, 2018.

*For 24-hour support phone Queensland's DVConnect on 1800 811 811 or MensLine on 1800 600 636, NSW's Domestic Violence Line on 1800 656 463 or the national hotline 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732).

