Kirra McLoughlin.
News

Kirra’s Australian Story hits TV screens starting tonight

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
14th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
THE first of a two-part Australian Story special on the suspicious death of young Gympie mother-of-four Kirra McLoughlin will air tonight.

READ ALL ABOUT THE KIRRA MCLOUGHLIN INQUEST

The Australian Story special comes on the back of a three-day coronial inquest into Ms McLoughlin’s July 2014 death.

Kirra McLoughlin, who died in shocking circumstances on Beenham Valley Road six years ago.
Producer Mayeta Clark attended the inquest at the Gympie District Court.

The episode preview reads:

“Burnt-out former policeman Jamie Pultz is haunted by the suspicious death of Kirra McLoughlin six years ago.

“Kirra was a charismatic young mum he’d met on a domestic violence call-out and he doubted her death, a few months later, was due to natural causes.

“After he left the police, he joined forces with another young ex-cop Tom Daunt.

“Together, they launched their own podcast investigation into why no one had been charged over Kirra’s death.

Kirra McLoughlin
“Neither of them would anticipate the dark paths they would go down or their startling discoveries.”

The inquest uncovered a huge amount of information, recollections and accusations through testimonies given by nearly 30 witnesses.

Part 1 will air tonight from 8pm (AEST) on ABCTV, iview and YouTube.

Part 2 airs Monday September 21.

australian story gympie news gympie region kirra mcloughlin what's on tv
