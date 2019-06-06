Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fourteen crews attended the fire at Kippa-Ring.
Fourteen crews attended the fire at Kippa-Ring.
News

40 firefighters to contain dramatic blaze

by Sarah Matthews
6th Jun 2019 8:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CAMPING store was engulfed in flames and took around 40 firefighters to contain on Brisbane's northside overnight.

Emergency services received several triple-0 calls just after midnight reporting the Brisbane Disposal and Camping Store on High Street at Kippa-Ring was "well-involved" in fire.

Fourteen separate fire crews attended the scene, and had the fire contained by around 1:30am this morning.

A spokesman from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said a number of gas cylinders inside the store were exploding.

No one was injured in the fire.

The fire investigation unit are looking into the cause of the fire.

More Stories

business emergency services fire

Top Stories

    FINAL CHAPTER: Sentencing today after Gympie council fracas

    premium_icon FINAL CHAPTER: Sentencing today after Gympie council fracas

    News Live video link brings Brisbane District Court sentencing to Gympie

    • 6th Jun 2019 9:18 AM
    IN COURT: The people who will front Gympie court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: The people who will front Gympie court today

    News Here is a list of those appearing at Gympie Magistrates Court today.

    • 6th Jun 2019 8:37 AM
    'Incident' forces Bruce Highway closure near Gympie

    premium_icon 'Incident' forces Bruce Highway closure near Gympie

    News Bruce Highway is closed in both directions near Bauple

    • 6th Jun 2019 8:23 AM
    When Gympie's Arctic cold snap will disappear

    premium_icon When Gympie's Arctic cold snap will disappear

    News Good news for those who are feeling the cold in Gympie.

    • 6th Jun 2019 7:54 AM