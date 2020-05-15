Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kingfisher Bay Resort. Fraser island.Eco resorts for Climate Change feature.
Kingfisher Bay Resort. Fraser island.Eco resorts for Climate Change feature.
News

Kingfisher Bay Resort to reopen as restrictions ease

Carlie Walker
, carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
14th May 2020 6:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KINGFISHER Bay Resort will reopen tomorrow for day trips under Stage 1 of the Queensland Government's Roadmap to easing restrictions.

The relaxed 250km travelling restriction set to come into effect on June 12 will allow people from as far away as Brisbane to holiday on the Fraser Coast in time for the June and July School holidays.

"We will be operating morning and afternoon barge services via Kingfisher Bay Resort daily from Saturday and our Day Away tour will be offered from Friday, May 22," Group General Manager of Sealink Fraser Island David Hay said.

"This product will run Friday, Saturday and Sunday and includes ferry transfers, lunch at the Sand Bar and Ranger activities at Kingfisher Bay Resort."

Dining at Fraser Coast cafes, restaurants, pubs and clubs will also be permitted for 10 people at a time from this Saturday, with many Fraser Coast Tourism & Events partners among the first to open their doors.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What’s open in Gympie on Show Friday holiday

        premium_icon What’s open in Gympie on Show Friday holiday

        News The Gympie Show might be cancelled this year but here is what is open and closed.

        10 businesses you can buy in the Gympie region under $300k

        premium_icon 10 businesses you can buy in the Gympie region under $300k

        News From popular burger joints to quirky barbershops there is a bundle of opportunity...

        Get ready for life after lockdown

        premium_icon Get ready for life after lockdown

        News Authorities warn lockdown restrictions could be clamped back down

        3 things council is opening around Gympie region

        premium_icon 3 things council is opening around Gympie region

        News Gympie continues its march back towards a more normal world – here’s what is...