Kingfisher Bay Resort to reopen as restrictions ease

KINGFISHER Bay Resort will reopen tomorrow for day trips under Stage 1 of the Queensland Government's Roadmap to easing restrictions.

The relaxed 250km travelling restriction set to come into effect on June 12 will allow people from as far away as Brisbane to holiday on the Fraser Coast in time for the June and July School holidays.

"We will be operating morning and afternoon barge services via Kingfisher Bay Resort daily from Saturday and our Day Away tour will be offered from Friday, May 22," Group General Manager of Sealink Fraser Island David Hay said.

"This product will run Friday, Saturday and Sunday and includes ferry transfers, lunch at the Sand Bar and Ranger activities at Kingfisher Bay Resort."

Dining at Fraser Coast cafes, restaurants, pubs and clubs will also be permitted for 10 people at a time from this Saturday, with many Fraser Coast Tourism & Events partners among the first to open their doors.