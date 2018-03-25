KINGAROY HOUSE FIRE: Family releases statement

The house in Kingaroy St where a father and two children perished. Picture: Lachie Millard

THE mother of two young boys, and partner of a man killed in yesterday's tragic house fire in Kingaroy has released a statement, and called for "sensitivity and privacy" as the family comes to terms with their grief.

The fire claimed the lives of Bruce Fisher, 47, Connor Fisher, 2, and Bruce Fisher Jnr, 11 months.

The statement, released on behalf of the family by Jason Killick Funerals, reads:

"Yesterday, at approximately 1.00pm the family home of Sarah Bond and Bruce Fisher became ungulfed in flames.

"The cause of that fire is still under investigation.

"Sarah was shopping in Kingaroy and was walking home when she saw the tragic event unfolding at the house.

"I saw Sarah in hospital today; she is naturally in an extremely fragile state with family at her side.

"Four-year-old Zach has been released from hospital and suffered only very minor injuries and smoke inhilation (sic).

Police and emergency services at the scene. Claudia Williams

"There has been a lot of speculation publicly surrounding this event.

"The family understands the interest caused by yesterday's fire and while they are understandably distraught at this time, they ask for sensitivity and privacy from the media as they grieve."

It follows a police update on the investigation into the deadly blaze earlier today.

Senior Sergeant David Tierney said the cause of the fire was yet to be determined, and it could be "a number of days at least" before it was known.

"Our experts, scientific (officers) from Brisbane and the Queensland Fire Service fire investigators have been able to access the scene this morning as well as electricity authorities," he said.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a house fire on Kingaroy St. Christian Berechree

"They will do a thorough investigation and will work from there as to what's happened."

Snr-Sgt Tierney appealed for anyone who might have witnessed the fire to contact police.

He praised the actions of the three passers-by who helped rescue Zach from the fire, as well as the efforts of emergency responders at the scene.

"The house is totally devastated inside which does make our investigation a lot harder," he said.

"While I have got the opportunity, I would really love to praise the work of the three people who helped get the surviving child out of the house - I mean, that was extremely brave what they did.

"From what I understand the house was well and truly alight and just to do what they did was heroic."