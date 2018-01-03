Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

King tides to hit Cooloola Coast

SUPERMOON: The Cooloola Coast could be in for a massive tide today.
SUPERMOON: The Cooloola Coast could be in for a massive tide today. John Ibbotson

AUTHORITIES are warning swimmers, boaties and anyone living near the water to be prepared today as tides rise to their highest daytime level for the year.

The spring tide, commonly known as a king tide, will reach 2.75m at Rainbow Beach, 2.18m at Maroochydore and Caloundra and 2.29m on the Noosa River this morning.

Maritime Safety Queensland General Manager Patrick Quirk said spring tides occur twice yearly near Christmas and during winter, but the winter tides usually come at night and for the most part go unnoticed.

"Maritime Safety Queensland warns people living close to the water may also be affected and should move tinnies, kayaks, garden furniture and other items away from the water's edge," Mr Quirk said.

"Keep a close watch over children playing in shallow water - tidal streams in these waters can be strong.

"Spring tides are a regular event familiar to most experienced boaties, but with an increase in holiday boating traffic, some may be caught out by the wider tidal margins, especially when launching and retrieving."

He said severe weather including thunderstorms and cyclones could drive sea levels above the expected heights.

Possible storms have been forecast for Gympie and the Sunshine Coast today, but these are more likely to hit the region in the late afternoon or evening, when tides are forecast to remain below 1.7m.

Topics:  cooloola coast king tides rainbow beach sunshine coast

Gympie Times
Man and woman injured in Gympie quad bike crash

Man and woman injured in Gympie quad bike crash

A MAN and woman are being treated for injuries after a quad bike crash this morning

Here we go again. Storms to hit Gympie later today

Gympie could be in for another storm this afternoon.

Weather conditions have been perfect for super cell storm creation

UNDER REVIEW: 5 things that went wrong for council in 2017

Not everything went smoothly for Mayor Mick Curran and Gympie Regional Council 2017.

Not everything went smoothly in 2017.

Deputy PM to inspect new highway horror stretch

PROCEED WITH CAUTION: Glenwood mum Lauren Ambrose believes the drivers on the Bruce Hwy are the issue, not the road itself, and has urged people to take more care.

Death still stalks Bruce Highway, but opinion divided on why

Local Partners