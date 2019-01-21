King tide to peak at 2.4m on the Cooloola Coast

KING TIDE: Surfers are being warned that a king tide will occur at Inskip Point tomorrow, with the king tide to peak 2.4m by 8:47am.

KING TIDE: Surfers are being warned that a king tide will occur at Inskip Point tomorrow, with the king tide to peak 2.4m by 8:47am. Arthur Gorrie

SEAS will rise for the Coast's highest tide of the year, inundating low-lying areas normally unaffected by the ocean's lunar cycles.

King tides will peak tomorrow at 2.40m at Inskip Point at 8.47am and 2.32m at Double Island Point at 8:57am.

Swan Boat Hire manager Matt Planck said while he didn't expect too much of an impact on land, there were a few tricky situations people needed to be aware of with the extra water around.

Mr Planck said stand-up paddle boarders and kayakers would have to plan their trips if heading out on tidal rivers to make sure they didn't end up fighting against stronger-than-usual flows.

He said big tides were usually good for boaties because there was more water to avoid sand bars.

"But they have got to be careful when they go to beach their boats,” Mr Planck said.

He said if vessels were beached at the peak of the tide they could be high and dry within 15 minutes of it starting to fall.

Normally visible objects like the base of pylons under the Sunshine Motorway bridge at Maroochydore also disappear, causing a hazard.

"We've had our hire boats end up on top of them,” Mr Planck said.

But overall, with only a slight chance of rain predicted, he said most land infrastructure would be largely unaffected.

"It's more of a problem when you get a king tide plus flood water.”