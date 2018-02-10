'King' Caton says Dundee sequel is a 'croc'

WHAT A CROC: Michael Caton says Crocodile Dundee is a great movie that has had its day.

WHAT A CROC: Michael Caton says Crocodile Dundee is a great movie that has had its day. Wendy McDougall

HIS majesty has spoken.

Australian movie royalty, the "king" of The Castle, Michael Caton, says making a new Crocodile Dundee movie would be like telling an old joke, even a good one, one time too many.

Interviewed on radio station Hit 101.9 Fraser Coast, the award-winning actor, who has been a part of the lives of most Australians for generations, broke our hearts with his rejection of the idea, first promoted in a hoax movie "trailer" which turned out to be a tourism advertisement.

"I think it was a really good film. I don't think we should make another one," Mr Caton said.

"It was such a perfect thing in its own era.

"To make it now, it would be out of its time."

But Mr Caton, interviewed yesterday, still has to rate as a good sport, as must interviewer Kristian McKenna, who happily asked questions on behalf of The Gympie Times and its digital producer Frances Klein (who played the old 'I went to school with you' card to get this almost excusive interview).

Mr Caton attended the same Gympie school as both Mr McKenna and Mrs Klein and recalled his days at St Patrick's, when "the inmates ran the institution".

"It always reminds me of Hogan's Heroes," he said.

"The things we got up to, you wouldn't believe."

But, back to the movies - would promotion in a film be good for tourism?

"Some promote tourism, some don't," Mr Caton said. "I don't think Wolf Creek did a lot for tourism."