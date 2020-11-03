Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Peter Williams
Peter Williams
News

King and Williams take out Gunabul monthly medals

Staff Reporter
3rd Nov 2020 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

GREAT week of golf played during last week with results as follows.

Tuesday 27/10/20 was a our McClintock Fuel Supplies monthly medal our winner was Darryl Swan with a 53 net and our Neals Family Meats runner up was Andrew Warden with a 54 net. Pin shot winners were hole 7 Glen Lamperd and hole 14 Lawrie English.

FRESH FACED OFFENDERS: 9 Gympie teen crimes exposed

Thursday all day competition winners were front 9 John Stokes and Back 9 winner was Bob Faulkner. Moya Valley Poultry accuracy drive winner was Anne Martell.

Fred King
Fred King

Saturday was our Four Mile Quarry monthly medal our A grade winner was Fred King and our B grade winner was Peter Williams, Sharon’s Barber Shop runners up were A grade Peter Deighton and B grade Rob Lumsden. Neals Family Meats pin shot winners were hole 10 Rudy Vandermatt. Neals Family Meats raffle winner was Col Wilson.

A reminder that we have our November Management Committee meeting this coming Thursday at 5:30 pm so if you have and issues you would like addressed make them known to a committee member or put it in writing to the committee.

Next Saturday will be Leopard Tree Creations sponsored day so please add your names to the sheet if you wish to play.

Happy Golfing, Darryl Swan

Peter Williams
Peter Williams
gympie golf notes
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police name man who died after alleged M’boro altercation

        Premium Content Police name man who died after alleged M’boro altercation

        Crime Man whose body was found down an embankment believed to have died as a result of injuries from fight.

        Wide Bay dairy farmers to get windfall of up to $20k

        Premium Content Wide Bay dairy farmers to get windfall of up to $20k

        News The dairy farms, including farms at Gympie, Kybong, Bells Bridge and Cedar Pocket...

        Long shot could be a dream come true for Vow and Declare

        Premium Content Long shot could be a dream come true for Vow and Declare

        News Tune in as Gympie’s Melbourne Cup hero of last year tries to make it two in a row...

        WARNING: This dodgy fencer is targeting the Wide Bay area

        Premium Content WARNING: This dodgy fencer is targeting the Wide Bay area

        News The serial building shonk has previously operated on the Gold Coast and in NSW.