King and Williams take out Gunabul monthly medals

GREAT week of golf played during last week with results as follows.

Tuesday 27/10/20 was a our McClintock Fuel Supplies monthly medal our winner was Darryl Swan with a 53 net and our Neals Family Meats runner up was Andrew Warden with a 54 net. Pin shot winners were hole 7 Glen Lamperd and hole 14 Lawrie English.

Thursday all day competition winners were front 9 John Stokes and Back 9 winner was Bob Faulkner. Moya Valley Poultry accuracy drive winner was Anne Martell.

Fred King

Saturday was our Four Mile Quarry monthly medal our A grade winner was Fred King and our B grade winner was Peter Williams, Sharon’s Barber Shop runners up were A grade Peter Deighton and B grade Rob Lumsden. Neals Family Meats pin shot winners were hole 10 Rudy Vandermatt. Neals Family Meats raffle winner was Col Wilson.

A reminder that we have our November Management Committee meeting this coming Thursday at 5:30 pm so if you have and issues you would like addressed make them known to a committee member or put it in writing to the committee.

Next Saturday will be Leopard Tree Creations sponsored day so please add your names to the sheet if you wish to play.

Happy Golfing, Darryl Swan