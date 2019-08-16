King aiming to rule in Masters

Robbie King will make his World Series debut at the Melbourne Masters.

Robbie King will make his World Series debut at the Melbourne Masters. Richard Gosling

GOLD Coast darts player Robbie King says Damon Heta's shock win at the Brisbane Masters has him inspired ahead of his World Series debut in Melbourne on Friday night.

The 25-year-old was in the crowd as Heta defeated reigning Brisbane Masters champion Rob Cross 8-7 last week to become the first Aussie to win a World Series event on home soil.

Heta was also the first qualifier to reach a final down under and King (pictured) sees no reason why he can't do the same this weekend.

"I have been watching and playing with Damon for lots of years now and to see him win something on the big stage makes me want to do it just as much,” King said.

"He has been playing magic darts for ages now, so it's not really a surprise.

"Damo has always had the talent and it was good to see it finally come off for him.

"I just can't wait to get up there (in Melbourne).”

King is keen to take his game to the world stage. Jerad Williams

Whatever happens in Melbourne, King sees his future in darts and is determined to try to go as far as he can in the sport.

"I have been in good form. If I take that on to the stage in Melbourne, then anything can happen,” King, who is a boilermaker by trade, said.

"In the future I want to move to England, and I want to play darts.

"I am going over in January and have a crack at the Professional Darts Corporation Q School.

"That's the goal in the next year or two. I have been trying for years to qualify and have a go at the TV events (World Series).

"This is just the start, so hopefully there will be more to come.”