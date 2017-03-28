Kindness of strangers saves Gympie mum of three

COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Madi Jeffery and her partner Jack Corbet have opened their home for a Gympie mum in need.

LAST week, The Gympie Times brought you the story of 'Sarah', a local mum of three who had spent nearly two months without a home.

Trying desperately to turn her life around, Sarah had all but exhausted the few options for homeless people in Gympie.

With crisis housing and emergency shelters at capacity, things were looking dire, the story reached Madison Jeffery and her partner Jack Corbet.

"We'd just moved back to Gympie from Brisbane and we're currently renovating our home,” she said.

"I saw the story and we've got some space available - so why not?”

It's an incredible act of generosity, especially considering Ms Jeffery is 19-years-old.

Currently studying an engineering degree, she said the initial meeting between Sarah and herself made it clear they were on the same page.

"She was obviously very nervous when we met, but we've worked out a situation and she's really grateful to have somewhere closer to town,” she said.

"Things have gone really well and we're looking forward to having her and her beautiful family here.”

Having another source of income also means it'll be cheaper for all to live in the home as well.

Proximity to schools and shopping centres was a major problem for Sarah, who is currently living 50 minutes out of the CBD.

With small children and medical needs, the commute to and from town has now been dramatically reduced for the family.

"Having lived in Brisbane, I knew how bad things were for homeless people there, but it never really dawned on me that it's not much better in Gympie,” Madison said.

"There just aren't enough facilities and places to stay.”

Sarah and her family move in on Friday, and in a message sent late Monday, thanked Ms Jeffery, Mr Corbet and The Gympie Times for their support.

If you are currently facing or living without a home, there are services you can contact for assistance.

Call the Maroochydore Housing Service Centre on 5352 7333.