Noosa Museum president Jeanette Alfredson
Kind, sparky and a twinkle in her eye, Cooran grieves loss

Shelley Strachan
by
25th Sep 2019 5:12 PM
"IT IS with great sadness that we announce the end of an era with the passing of long-term Noosa Shire resident, Jeanette Alfredson,” the Noosa Museum announced today.

Born and raised in Cooran, Mrs Alfredson worked in her family business, Alfredson's Joinery, for all her working life.

Jeanette Alfredson
According to Wikipedia, Alfredson's Joinery is a heritage-listed workshop in Cooran, built from 1930s to 1950s. It is also known as Alfredson's Pre-Cut House Workshop and Alfredson's Sawmill. It was added to the Queensland Heritage Register in 2008.

For the past 23 years Mrs Alfredson has been the volunteer manager of the Noosa Museum, with most of those years also spent serving as president of the Cooroora Historical Society.

No Caption
This was a full-time volunteer role and one which she approached with commitment and professionalism on behalf of her local community.

A quiet achiever, Mrs Alfredson was involved in many areas of the local community over many years.

"Some may remember her playing the piano accordion for the Cooran Singers, while others will remember her early contribution to the development of the Cooroy Butter Factory Arts Centre,” a statement from the Museum said today.

Jeanette Alfredson
"For those of us who worked with her, she was always the sparky little lady with a twinkle in her eye and a kind word for everyone. While kind, she was also firm and not one to let others suffer injustice.”

A memorial service will be held 10am, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Pomona Memorial Hall.

cooran death humans of the sunshine coast local legends pomona
