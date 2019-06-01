Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kim Kardashian was spotted visiting prisoner Kevin Cooper on death row in San Quentin as she continues to agitate for the wrongfully incarcerated. Picture: AFP
Kim Kardashian was spotted visiting prisoner Kevin Cooper on death row in San Quentin as she continues to agitate for the wrongfully incarcerated. Picture: AFP
Celebrity

Kim visits ‘murderer’ on death row

by Staff writer
1st Jun 2019 11:44 AM

Kim Kardashian was spotted at one of the world's most notorious prisons.

The media personality was seen at San Quentin State Prison, the maximum-security correctional facility for men located near San Francisco

According to gossip website TMZ, she was visiting death row where inmate Kevin Cooper, 61, is imprisoned for committing four murders in Chino Hills, California in the 1980s.

 

Kim Kardashian considers the criminal justice system often unfair and dehumanising to black people. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File
Kim Kardashian considers the criminal justice system often unfair and dehumanising to black people. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

He has been on death row ever since.

Since his conviction, the death penalty has been suspended, then reinstated, and while Cooper sat waiting to die, he has always maintained that he is innocent.

 

Kim Kardashian is going in to bat for Kevin Cooper, who is on death row for four murders he says he did not commit. Picture: Supplied
Kim Kardashian is going in to bat for Kevin Cooper, who is on death row for four murders he says he did not commit. Picture: Supplied

According to TMZ, Kardashian wore a noticeably baggy black jumpsuit for the visit, in which she was seen smiling as she entered America's most notorious prison.

According to Page Six, Kardashian - who is studying to be a lawyer to help her social justice mission - publicly announced her involvement in Cooper's case last year.

"Governor Brown, can you please test the DNA of Kevin Cooper?" Kardashian tweeted then-California Gov. Edmund Brown last June.

Cooper's advocates have argued that DNA found on a T-shirt that Cooper says he never wore should be retested.

 

Death row cell block in San Quentin State Prison, USA. Picture: Supplied
Death row cell block in San Quentin State Prison, USA. Picture: Supplied

For most of 2019, Kardashian and her legal team have been working behind the scenes to free 17 inmates and to help commute the life sentences of first-time nonviolent offenders.

For example, Kardashian backed the case of Alice Marie Johnson who convicted of trafficking cocaine and imprisoned for life.

Kim Kardashian also implored US President Donald Trump to commute the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson was jailed nearly 22 years ago. Picture: Can-Do Clemency/Supplied
Kim Kardashian also implored US President Donald Trump to commute the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson was jailed nearly 22 years ago. Picture: Can-Do Clemency/Supplied

Last October, Kardashian asked then-Governor of California Jerry Brown to look into Kevin Cooper's case because of evidence that he had been framed in 1983.

California's new Governor, Gavin Newsom, ordered additional DNA testing in February and the results are not yet in.

In the meantime, Kardashian met face-to-face with Cooper in a two-hour visit.

Governor Newsom opposes the death penalty and has suspended all executions while he is in office.

More Stories

crime editors picks kim kardashian murder prison

Top Stories

    Why this gold medal is so special for Cooroy gymnast

    premium_icon Why this gold medal is so special for Cooroy gymnast

    News Cooroy gymnast Finlay Jones was not expecting a victory at the Australian Championships but it was a victory that will always stand-out for him.

    • 1st Jun 2019 1:53 PM
    Gympie shivers through first day of winter

    premium_icon Gympie shivers through first day of winter

    News Gympie's temperatures sitting at 7C under the average.

    • 1st Jun 2019 12:54 PM
    OPINION: 'What does Gympie need saving from?'

    premium_icon OPINION: 'What does Gympie need saving from?'

    News "Gympie needs a sensible long-term plan”

    • 1st Jun 2019 12:16 PM
    Atmosphere the stand out as Nash claim victory over St Pat's

    premium_icon Atmosphere the stand out as Nash claim victory over St Pat's

    News 'The scoreline did not show how tough the game was'