Kim Kardashian ‘looking for a way out’

Kanye West's recent behaviour and his presidential aspirations are "a nightmare" for Kim Kardashian.

A "well-placed source" told the New York Post that Kim asked Kanye to abandon his plans to run in November's US election, but the rapper refused.

"Kim begged Kanye to stop his presidential thing, to stop talking about their kids at rallies," the source said. "But he ignored her and instead he went ahead and hired more people … and tried to register in more states. He just won't stop this presidential bulls**t."

Kim and Kanye with their kids. Picture: Instagram/Supplied

Kanye has so far only held one campaign event and it was a disaster. Kanye broke down in tears during a monologue on the issue of abortion, saying that he and his wife Kim Kardashian considered not having their first child, North West.

"I almost killed my daughter! I almost killed my daughter!" he shouted.

After the trainwreck event, Kanye flew to his ranch in Wyoming where he took aim at Kim and his mother-in-law Kris Jenner in a series of Twitter attacks.

Kanye claimed his wife tried to fly a doctor to Wyoming to "lock me up like on the movie Get Out" because he cried about "saving" his daughter North's life.

He also referred to Kris as a "white supremacist" and claimed that he had been trying to get a divorce from Kim for some time.

Kanye, who has bipolar disorder, later apologised to his wife for the tweets, writing: "To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at their Wyoming ranch.

According to the New York Post's source, Kim is considering leaving Kanye for good but is worried about the effect on their four children.

"This is a nightmare for Kim. She is looking for a way out," the source said. "But she's also a nice person and wants to do the best for her kids."

CAITLYN JENNER COMMENTS

Caitlyn Jenner weighed in on Kanye's bizarre recent behaviour during an interview with Good Morning Britain.

Caitlyn said she hadn't spoken to the rapper recently, saying: "Since all of this has come down, I have just kind of watched it just like everybody else. I haven't really had a chance."

She added: "I hope for the best for him; he's a really good guy."

Kanye West and Caitlyn Jenner. Picture: Instagram

BIPOLAR DISORDER

Kanye has previously confirmed in interviews that he has bipolar disorder.

In 2018, the cover of his Ye album featured the line: "I hate being bipolar. It's awesome."

He later said in an interview: "I had never been diagnosed until I was 39. But like I said on the album, it's not a disability, it's a superpower."

Speaking to Vogue in 2019, Kim Kardashian spoke about her husband's struggles and said he wasn't on medication.

"For him, being on medication is not really an option, because it just changes who he is," she said at the time.

"Right now everything is really calm. But we can definitely feel episodes coming, and we know how to handle them."

Kim said in the same interview: "I think some of the hurtful things that I read online: 'What is she doing? She's not stopping him.' Like it's my fault if he does or says something that they don't agree with?

"That's my husband," she said. "I share every opinion that I have and let him know when I think something's wrong. Or if it comes to him being in the middle of a bipolar episode, I'll do everything to be supportive and help to calm the situation."

In an interview with David Letterman, Kanye once explained what it was like to go through an "episode".

"When you're in this state, you're hyper-paranoid about everything," he said.

"Everyone - this is my experience, other people have different experiences - everyone now is an actor. Everything's a conspiracy. You feel the government is putting chips in your head. You feel you're being recorded. You feel all these things," he continued. "You pretty much don't trust anyone."

Originally published as Kim Kardashian 'looking for a way out'