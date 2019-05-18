Menu
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have revealed their son’s name. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Celebrity

Kim reveals newborn son’s bizarre name

by Francesca Bacardi
18th May 2019 9:16 AM

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have named their fourth child Psalm West.

In a post on twitter, Kardashian shared a screenshot of text messages with her husband, saying: "Beautiful Mother's Day with the arrival of our fourth child we are blessed beyond measure we have everything we need."

 

The couple announced their newborn's name a week after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared on Twitter that he had arrived.

A rep for Kim told Page Six that her bundle of joy was born on Thursday, May 9, and weighed 2.97kg.

Although she didn't share a picture of little Psalm right away, she did say he's "Chicago's twin," referring to the couple's 1-year-old daughter.

"I'm sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her," she tweeted.

Psalm joins older siblings Chicago, 3-year-old Saint and 5-year-old North.

Psalm (pronounced like Sahm, where the "P" is silent) is a sacred song or hymn.

 

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with their children Chicago, Saint and North.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with their children Chicago, Saint and North.

 

This article originally appeared on The New York Post and was reproduced with permission

