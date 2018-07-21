Kim is ready to say goodbye to Kingston House

AFTER 22 years of running Kingston House Impressions at the corner of Channon and Barter streets, owner Kim Jones is selling, with the restaurant now listed on the market.

Kim Jones owner of Kingston House in Gympie is selling her business. Renee Albrecht

Ms Jones said she had a good run over the past two decades, but made the decision to move on, citing travel as one of the reasons.

"My kids are all grown up, my son has just left school, it's time for me to do a bit of travelling,” she said.

"I've been running the business on my own for the past 10 years because I split from my husband, so it's been quite challenging.

"At the time there was five different places that opened up at the same time so we were pretty quiet because everybody flocks to the new places, that was about six months after I got back from Thailand.”

The front of Kingston House Impressions. LUKE SOANES

Ms Jones credits the success of the business to her reliable employees and Facebook.

"I'd like to thank my employees Candice, Lon, Brendon, Andrew, Laurie, Meg, Tiff and Tarsha for their work,” she said.

'I would also like to thank all of my loyal customers who keep coming back, they've been great.

"We used Facebook quite a bit to pump out our specials and our customers slowly came back around, with your service and everything we do here, they'll look elsewhere and then come back.”

Ms Jones said the business would suit a couple interested in owning their own establishment, while living at work.

Kingston House Impressions was listed last night with Gympie Real Estate and Bambling Property's John McEwan.