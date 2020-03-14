Kim freaks out fans with virus prediction

Kim Kardashian has sent shivers down fans’ spines after sharing an eerily accurate psychic coronavirus prediction from 2008.

The 39-year-old star was left stunned when her sister Kourtney shared an extract from Sylvia Browne's 2008 book End of Days, reports The Sun.

Taking to her Twitter page, Kim shared the screengrab with her 64 million followers writing: "Kourtney just sent this on our group chat."

In the grab, a section from a page in End of Days has been circled with a red pen, which read: "In around 2020 a severe pneumonia-like illness will spread throughout the globe, attacking the lungs and the bronchial tubes and resisting all known treatments."

Kim Kardashian took to her Twitter page to discuss the deadly virus sweeping the world. Picture: Twitter/Kim Kardashian

"Almost more baffling than the illness itself will be the fact that it will suddenly vanish as quickly as it arrived, attack again ten years later, and then disappear completely."

The caption on the original post reads: "From psychic Sylvia Brown! Written in 2008!"

Kim's fans were stunned by the apparent "prediction", with coronavirus known for its impact on a sufferer's respiratory system.

One replied: "Wait, Kim, I'm scared."

Another asked: "How is this s**t even possible??"

The reality star’s post gave her followers’ chills. Picture: Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Kim followed up her shock tweet with a retweet of a timeline of previous illnesses, with the message: "The truth is FEAR is killing you … Turn off the TV … And wash your hands :)"

Regardless of the prediction's veracity, the reality is coronavirus has currently infected more than 128,000 people globally. That has included Hollywood royalty Tom Hanks and his Rita Wilson.

Details about the pairs' diagnosis were revealed to the public via an Instagram post on Thursday.

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia," Hanks wrote.

"We felt a bit tired like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

Tom Hanks and wife have revealed they’ve positive for coronavirus. Picture: Instagram/Tom Hanks

Queensland health authorities believe Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson could have contracted the coronavirus overseas and brought it into Australia.

Latest figures from Australia's Department of Health has revealed there are 195 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country.

These include one person in the Australian Capital Territory, 92 in New South Wales, 35 in Queensland.

Other states with confirmed cases include 12 in South Australia, four in Tasmania, 36 in Victoria and 14 in Western Australia.

At this stage, the department reports there have been a total of three deaths.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission