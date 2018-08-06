Torso butcher’s prison act fooling no-one

Lindy Williams was sentenced to life in jail for the murder of George Gerbic in 2013. Picture: Facebook

MURDERER and torso butcher Lindy Williams is "the great pretender", believed she would get off her charge and regularly faints in jail, it can be revealed.

Williams killed her partner George Gerbic and for months used his email account to trick relatives into believing he was alive.

She hacked him up with an electric saw, dumped his headless torso on the side of the road near Gympie and set fire to it in 2013.

Painstaking work from detectives, in which they tracked Mr Gerbic down through medication found in his remains, led to Williams' arrest.

Now 60, Williams was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in jail after her trial last week.

Williams has been living in the residential or "cushier" section of Brisbane Women's Correctional Centre, which many refer to as having an easier environment and more freedom.

"She has had many fainting spells and falls and trips to Princess Alexandra Hospital," an officer told The Courier-Mail.

"Staff and inmates in her area all seem to think she is faking these falls to gain sympathy.

"She is the great pretender.

"She has probably had 20 trips to the hospital in the time at Brisbane Women's jail with similar scenarios."

The officer said Williams doesn't have a job in jail and spends most of her time lying in her cell.

A prison source says Williams spends most of her time in her cell. Picture: Facebook



During her trial, the court was shown a walk-through with Williams in a forensic suit, where she claimed her partner had been "really quite angry" and had lunged at her with a knife.

She also claimed she slept with a knife next to her bed for her own protection.

The jury didn't believe her story and convicted her of murder.

Williams also posed up for a Woman's Day piece in 2007, where she claimed she had been kidnapped and assaulted by a knife-carrying attacker who cut her.

A friend told the court Williams confessed she made the story up.

Before her conviction in court, a prison officer said of her case: "A Forrest Gump running out of her leg braces if she gets off."

"She has a well-worn MO (modus operandi)," the officer said.

"Staff walk around at headcounts or just checks she will be laying on her cell bed and all appears well.

"A couple of minutes later another prisoner will see her on the floor of the cell pretending she has fainted.

"If someone was getting up off the bed and fainted you would not look like you were placed there perfectly," they said.

"The other prisoners all see she is a con artist playing out for sympathy."

Williams will be eligible for parole in 2034.