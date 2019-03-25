Menu
SCORCHER: You're not alone if you are ready to see the back of the hot weather.
News

Killer humidity in Gympie as summer won't die

Frances Klein
by
25th Mar 2019 11:01 AM
IF YOU live in Gympie, you have good reason if you've had just about enough of summer to last a lifetime.

In the first month of autumn, the Gympie region has sweated through 17 days of above 30C - and it's not over just yet with a 36C "feels like” scorcher on the cards today.

This month Gympie has recorded five days above 35C and one that was almost a record breaker on March 13 at 37.8C - just 0.03C off the hottest March day ever recorded in Gympie in 2007.

Even summer lovers will groan when they hear the Bureau of Meteorology has five more +30C days forecast in the next week before the month is over - and given the raging humidity - most of them are going to feel even worse than they sound.

BoM forecaster Aditi Sharan said that's what is making it the most uncomfortable and the culprit is a a ridge of high pressure extending along the east coast, bringing high moisture onto land over the south east coat.

At 8am this morning, the relative humidity of 93% already had the temperature "feeling like” between 27-30C.

It is expected to peak today about 1pm at 34C, but at a "feels like” temperature of 36C - well above Gympie's March average of 29.3C

While there is a slight chance of showers tomorrow and increasing on Wednesday and Thursday, there will be little reprieve during the day, Ms Sharan said.

"The humidity will remain hot and humid,” she said.

Gympie Times

