Fire Truck
Fire Truck Contributed
Killer hawk the smoking gun in Kybong emergency

JOSH PRESTON
by
9th Jul 2018 4:59 PM
UPDATE 4:30pm

A KYBONG resident's burning steak dinner caused smoke to engulf her house while she tried to rescue her pet chook from a hungry hawk this afternoon.

Emergency service crews were called to the Old Bruce Highway address at approximately 3:37pm after initial reports indicated a house was full of smoke and possibly in flames, but quickly had the situation under control when they discovered the burning steak on a stove.

 

A Kybong resident's dinner caught fire when she raced outside to rescue her chook from a predator.
A Kybong resident's dinner caught fire when she raced outside to rescue her chook from a predator. DONNA JONES

 

Fricken chicken in the garden.
Fricken chicken in the garden. Belinda G. Kranz

A Queensland Ambulance Service officer told a The Gympie Times reporter on the scene the woman in the house had left her food on the stove when she noticed her chook being attacked and went outside to save it.

The officer said the woman had no injuries and received no treatment.

A Queensland Fire Service spokesperson said fire crews found no sign of flames when they arrived on scene, but ventilated the building to clear the smoke.

Fire crews found no evidence of hotspots at the house after safety checks.

Further resources were called off after the cause was determined.

BREAKING 3:45pm

Emergency service crews are on the way to a reported structure fire on the Old Bruce Highway at Kybong.

Early reports indicate a house on a Kybong farm is full of smoke and could be on fire.

A Queensland Fire Service crew was dispatched to the address when calls came through at around 3:37pm.

More as it comes to hand.

