REST IN PEACE: Robert Mills laid his daughter, Kaydence Hazel Mills, to rest in Tully on September 4, 2020.
News

Killed toddler Kaydence Mills finally laid to rest

Peta McEachern
15th Sep 2020 3:48 PM | Updated: 16th Sep 2020 5:51 AM
BRIGHT and beautiful two-year-old, Kaydence Hazel Mills was finally laid to as 100 loved ones gathered to cherish the little girl who was killed and left in an unmarked grave.

Although closure may be hard to come by as family and friends grapple with the horrific circumstances which led to the alleged murder of Kaydence, her father Robert Mills said laying his little girl to rest helped ease some pain.

"The funeral itself was extremely hard," Mr Mills said.

"There was a lot of hurt and regret with a lot of people.

"I took two minutes to stand up and talk on her behalf, to be her voice, and make sure she was heard."

REST IN PEACE: Kaydence Hazel Mills was laid to rest in Tully on September 4, 2020.
The Department of Child Safety let Mr Mills down in 2016, when the first complaints he made to the department about his daughter's safety weren't taken seriously, he said, because of his own checkered history.

Robert Mills' former partner and Kaydence's mother Sinitta Tammy Dawita, and her partner Tane Saul Destage, were charged with murder, torture, and interfering with the toddler's body earlier this year.

The arrest of the pair came after investigators uncovered the toddler in a shallow grave at the Chinchilla Weir wrapped in a black garbage bag, on March 2, 2020.

Kaydence now lays at peace at the Tully Cemetery - she was buried on Friday, September 4, 2020.

kaydence dawita mills kaydenc mills laid to rest sinitta tammy dawita tane saul destage

