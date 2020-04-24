Crash victim’s partner ‘knew something wasn’t right’

Todd Robinson, the partner of Constable Glen Humphris, speaks to the media about his loss. Picture: Tim Carrafa

The partner of one of the four Victoria Police officers who died in a horrific crash on the Eastern Freeway this week said he heard "nothing" for two hours before seeing the deaths confirmed on the news.

"At that moment, I got a knock on the door with five senior police officers there," Constable Glen Humphris' partner of four years, Todd Robinson, told reporters in Melbourne on Friday afternoon.

"I wasn't expecting it but I knew something wasn't right, you can sense it.

"From living with him and knowing the communication that we would have on a daily basis, that this night, something was wrong."

Constable Glen Humphris. Picture: Victoria Police

Mr Robinson left for work early on Wednesday morning and came home to prepare dinner for his partner who was due home at 7pm. He sent a few text messages but got no response.

"And then I heard on the media that there had been an accident," he said.

"I just continued on and then some family members said 'Hey, is everything all right?' and I said 'I'm not sure, I haven't heard from him'."

He said Glen would be in contact on his breaks to "let me know he was okay".

Todd Robinson, the partner of Constable Glen Humphris, bravely faced reporters today. Picture: Tim Carrafa

Glen was with Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor on Wednesday night when they stopped a black Porsche and made the decision to impound the car. Highway Patrol team Senior Constable Kevin King and Constable Joshua Prestney, a fellow recent Police Academy graduate, responded.

All four of the officers were out of their vehicles when they were struck by a large, refrigerated truck and died at the scene on the Eastern Freeway in Kew.

The other three victims (L-R) Senior Constable Kevin King, Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor and Constable Joshua Prestney. Picture: Victoria Police

Fighting back tears, Mr Robinson said Glen was his "soulmate" with an "infectious smile" and they had lived in Victoria together for three years.

"We relied on each other for support, to go out and meet people," he said.

"Through Glen being in the police now, we were starting to branch out and meet and gain friends.

"He wore a uniform but he was a person under that uniform. He came home to someone but on that day he didn't.

"He's gone and I'm still coming to terms - that door is not going to open, he's not going to bumble in and say hello to me and grab the dog."

Mr Robinson said they would go hiking and camping together and went skydiving in January for his birthday. The couple had been planning a trip to America next year.

"No one deserves this. They put their uniform on, they don't know. And I didn't know. I was expecting him to come home," he said.

Mr Robinson farewelled his partner today. Picture: James Ross/AAP

Mr Robinson said he "went and said goodbye to Glen" on Friday.

"That was really great, I had my time," he said.

"I feel I need to speak about him to make him live on."

In an obituary released late on Thursday, Victoria Police said Mr Humphris had joined the force in 2019.

"Born and raised in Gosford on the NSW Central Coast, Glen left school and became an apprentice carpenter," it reads.

"After a few years, he needed a change and became a personal trainer. Glen completed a Bachelor of Exercise and Sports Science at University of Newcastle and obtained Masters in Exercise Physiology at the University of Sydney, becoming a sports scientist and exercise physiologist.

"It was when working for Return to Work in Newcastle that Glen met his partner of four years, Todd. The pair moved to Melbourne, which is when Glen applied to join Victoria Police."

Glen was described as an academic achiever, who completed placements at South Melbourne and Melbourne East police stations before graduating in March this year. He then began his placement in the Road Policing Drug and Alcohol Section.

The horrific scene on the Eastern Freeway. Picture: Scott Barbour/AAP

"Glen is being remembered as being very level-headed, caring and supportive with a great sense of humour and had the ability to make light of any situation to calm people," his police obituary reads.

"His squad mates said he genuinely wanted to help people, had a great sense of community and genuine empathy for everyone - victim and offender alike."

Yesterday, the bodies of the four officers were taken away in a coroner's van with a police escort.

They will be farewelled at four small, separate funerals, Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton confirmed on Friday.

"They will be live-streamed so that members will be able to look at those, watch those," he said.

"We're starting the planning on a larger memorial service with full police honours."

The bodies were taken away in a coroner’s van. Picture: Scott Barbour/AAP

