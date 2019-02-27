Kill threat and cash demand in the Gympie court

ELDER ABUSE: A Mary Valley man has pleaded guilty to abusing his father and breaching a Domestic Violence Order.

A MARY Valley man's aggressive demand for cash from his father breached a domestic violence order and occurred only two days after a previous breach, Gympie Magistrates Court was told yesterday.

The court was told the man, who cannot be named under domestic violence laws, had threatened to kill himself and his father in a car crash on December 18, breaching an order issued on the previous January 22.

The December 18 breach was followed by what Magistrate Chris Callaghan described as "an excessively aggressive demand for $150” on December 20. The court was told the man suffered bipolar disorder.

Mr Callaghan sentenced him to five months' jail with parole from April 4.