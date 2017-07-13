Kilkivan's own rock star

John Parsons with some of his rocks that have been used all over the Sunshine Coast.

YOU'VE probably seen them, driven past them or even sat on them.

Rocks, that is.

They are in walls, paths and prominent features across the Sunshine Coast, especially Noosa's main drag, but where did it all come from?

He may live in Kilkivan, but Prophet Gold Mine owner John Parsons is the face behind it all and has become somewhat of a Sunshine Coast rock star as he transports the heavy cargo to the Coast each week.

His prophet stone is the foundation of walls near the Noosa Surf Club, the shopping precinct down Hasting's St, and bus shelters along David Low Way.

More than 700 tonnes of his stone was also put on the roof of the new Sunshine Coast University Hospital and is planned to be used at Stockland Aura and upgrades to Palmwoods' main street. It even takes pride of place at Miss Moneypenny's in Noosa.

He said its use by Sunshine Coast and Noosa councils was not driven by price, but environmentally sustainable practices.

Mr Parsons said he sourced the rock from abandoned and rehabilitated mine sites and used the leftover rock from gold mining days gone by.

"I screen out all these different sized products of this above ground aban- doned waste pile,” he said.

"I'm rehabilitating what someone else has dumped and that's recycling.”

He praised both Sunshine Coast and Noosa councils for their forward thinking when it came to sourcing recycled goods.

"As people drive around the Sunshine Coast and they see that rock they can be reassured that it's not taken from a river or has not destroyed the environment to produce it,” he said.

"I thought the ratepayers would like to know their council is using something that's contributing to a good environmental outcome instead of a bad one.”

While Mr Parsons was happy his products were being used, he sourced greater joy from seeing the community enjoy it.

"I go down to photograph my rock walls and there's just bums on it everywhere and there's people sitting from one end of it to the other,” he said.