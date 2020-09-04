Kilkivan school shines in 2020 School Excellence awards

KILKIVAN School has been recognised in the Queensland Government Showcase Awards for Excellence in Schools for its Working Together Learning Together program, which won the North Coast Region Teachers Mutual Bank Showcase Award for Excellence in Rural and Remote Affiliation.

It is the only school to be awarded this year from the Gympie region.

The Showcase Awards for Excellence in Schools is a prestigious annual awards presented by the Queensland Department of Education.

These awards showcase Queensland state schools that are both significantly improving student outcomes and bringing our State Schools Improvement Strategy to life.

The awards recognise dedicated teachers, principals, leadership teams and school communities.

Congratulations to all the 2020 Showcase Awards for Excellence in Schools state finalists.

State Winners will be announced during the virtual presentation broadcast at 4pm on Monday 14 September.

Education Minister Grace Grace said the annual awards celebrated the hard work in Queensland state schools.

“For the past 21 years, the Showcase Awards have highlighted and rewarded the dedicated teachers, principals and school communities across our state schools,” Ms Grace said.

“I’m proud to say that this year the program received 93 high-quality submissions.

“I would like to congratulate all the schools for their submissions showcasing some fantastic and unique programs and initiatives.

“During my many school visits as Education Minister, I’m constantly amazed to witness the wonderful programs and initiatives on offer at state schools right across Queensland.

“Now, more than ever, the importance of flexible and innovative schooling has shone through, whether in our regional or metropolitan communities.

“This awards program reiterates the high quality of education available to students in Queensland and demonstrates that our state school students are part of a world class education system.”

Ms Grace said this year’s state winners would be announced on Monday 14 September during the 2020 Showcase Awards for Excellence in Schools online awards presentation.

“This year’s state finalists, along with the regional finalists, will share in up to $335,000 of development grants funding,” she said.

“I wish all the finalists the very best of luck.”

Ms Grace acknowledged the generous support of the Showcase Awards sponsors, the majority of whom have been long-term contributors to the program.

“We couldn’t deliver this important program without the wonderful support of our sponsors,” she said.

The 2020 Showcase Awards sponsors and partners are – Central Queensland University, Education Queensland International; Griffith University; Network 10; QSuper; Queensland Teachers’ Union; RemServ; Teachers Mutual Bank, TUH Health Fund and the Department of Education.

For a full list of regional winners and state finalists visit: www.showcase.education.qld.gov.au