Kilkivan man airlifted after serious fall

A GYMPIE man in his 50s has been airlifted to hospital with serious chest injuries after a fall from a water tank on his Kilkivan property last night.

Emergency crews were alerted to the scene just after 6pm, after the man fell approximately 1.5 metres off the tank's ledge near West Coast Rd.

It's believed he struck a parked truck as he fell from the tank.

The LifeFlight Rescue helicopter, with doctor on board was shortly dispatched after.

The man was placed into an induced coma and stabilised, before being flown to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition.