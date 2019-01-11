Kilkivan in uproar over 'bloody awful' road

THE OUTER LIMITS: Warren McDonald said the condition of Blacksnake Rd near Kilkivan is the worst he's seen it in 14 years of bus driving.

THE OUTER LIMITS: Warren McDonald said the condition of Blacksnake Rd near Kilkivan is the worst he's seen it in 14 years of bus driving. Troy Jegers

FRUSTRATION is in the air at Kilkivan over what residents say is neglect by Gympie Regional Council, a situation which is highlighted by the condition of a notorious rural road.

Bus driver Warren McDonald has been driving Blacksnake Rd four times a day for most of the past 14 years, and said the stretch has reached a new low.

"It's bloody awful.

"The condition of the road at this moment is the worst it's ever been," he said.

Mr Warren said the combination of corrugation and pot holes forced drivers onto the wrong side of the road.

A 200-foot drop off the side of Blacksnake Rd. Troy Jegers

It led to close calls where "you have to suddenly move over" when rounding bends, he said.

And Blacksnake Rd was just one part of the problem.

He pointed to the dried out state of the town's gardens as another, and that they were host to the weed Mother of Millions.

"We're the town that's basically been forgotten about."

Nor is he the only frustrated resident.

A boulder on Blacksnake Rd. Troy Jegers

More than 40 others are lodging complaints about the road which was inspected by council staff last November.

The inspection found "defects present on the road did not meet intervention level".

But a council spokeswoman said they would be back out soon.

"Council have been notified the road may have deteriorated and will arrange for inspection next week," she said.

On the Mother of Millions concern, the council would welcome any information about where they are growing so they can be managed.