26°
News

Home invasion sentence 'not to be a precedent' says judge

Arthur Gorrie
| 27th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
EXCEPTIONAL CASE: Gympie District Court has head of an exception to the normal rule for sentencing of home invaders.
EXCEPTIONAL CASE: Gympie District Court has head of an exception to the normal rule for sentencing of home invaders. Arthur Gorrie

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A GYMPIE District Court judge says "exceptional circumstances" led to her one-off compassionate sentence for a couple involved in a violent home invasion at Kilkivan.

Before the court were young grandmother, Kyree Pithouse, 35 and her partner Kaynben Lee James Yule, 22 now and 21 at the time of the offence.

The court was told Pithouse was dedicated to her family and had worked hard to cope with becoming a mother at 15. Her son had become a father three and a half months ago.

The prosecutor Ron Swanwick said the home invasion victim was a neighbour suspected by Pithouse of "acting strangely towards her, including taking photographs of her residence.

The couple had been at the Kilkivan Hotel for a travelling boxing show and had received a phone call complaining about the neighbour.

They became angry and entered the man's home when he opened the door for them.

He had tried to explain his actions but Yule had punched him in the face three times and Pithouse once, causing bruising and a loosened tooth which cost $394 to fix.

Pithouse had also taken the neighbour's phone to check it for photographs, damaging it in the process.

"They over-reacted to a perceived danger, resulting in a home invasion vigilante incident," Mr Swanwick said.

"Invading the sanctity of a person's home is always taken seriously and there were injuries.

"The motives, though misguided, were not malicious, but it was a vigilante self-help sort of reaction to a perceived danger."

Pithouse's legal representative told the court Pithouse had left Tasmania "after a long process of family members dying or moving away."

Her father had committed suicide in the family home when she was 13.The father of her first child had moved to Townsville and died some years ago.

She now had two more children and had found a supportive family environment with Yule and his family.

Pithouse had complained of her concerns to her landlord and was angered when called at the hotel, at a time when she was affected by alcohol.

It was more a misunderstanding than vigilantism.

Yule's defender said Yule shared Pithouse's concerns and was not a drinker normally or a violent person.

It was not a prolonged or armed attack.

Pithouse and Yule pleaded guilty to entering and committing an offence on March 5 last year and Pithouse also pleaded guilty to wilful damage of the phone.

Judge Leanne Clare said burglary with an assault was "always a serious offence" and the fact that this was "at the lower end of the scale" was not to trivialise the matter.

"No doubt it was frightening (for the neighbour) but there was genuine concern about his behaviour (as it was perceived).

"He was not surprisingly worried you would come back and hurt him again"Such drunken confrontations must be discouraged or society would collapse and we would have the wild west.

"I accept that for both of you violence is out of character."

"The level of your offending ought to be sentenced by imprisonment but it can be suspended because you are not a continuing threat to the community.

"There were exceptional circumstances and (your sentence) should not be used as a benchmark in other cases."

She sentenced Pithouse to six months and Yule to eight months jail, suspended immediately for 12 months in both cases and ordered compensation for the tooth injury.

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie court gympie crime gympie district court home invasion judge leanne clare kilkivan

What's the plan for nuclear survivors? No, really

What's the plan for nuclear survivors? No, really

I have emailed our federal member and the council and my only aim is to make sure we have a plan as we have for fire and flood: letter

Gympie's property market on the cusp of doing something special

Infrastructure improvements like the Aquatic Centre are assisting the Gympie property market.

Gympie's property market is a puzzle

A heartfelt thank-you to the Muster

Gympie Muster 2017 Liz Robertson, Debra and Rick Cheers and Bongo Robertson.

A chance to say thanks after an incredible show of generosity

Jason's law: parliament unites to act on Gympie family's tragedy and their fight to save others

JASON'S LAW: Michael Garrels says his faith in politics has been restored by Queensland parliament's unanimous support for legal changes which might have saved his son's life - as long as the bureaucrats implement the change effectively. He is pictured with a collage prepared in memory of his son, Jason, who died in circumstances the new laws seek to remedy.

State parliament has unanimously backed a Gympie safety campaign

Local Partners

Party gets toes tapping up and down Mary St

Scenes from the 2017 Pre-Muster Party

Two-car crash shuts down part of Bruce Hwy

ON THE ROAD: Emergency services near the Eumundi Rd exit on the Bruce Hwy.

Woman injured in crash that closed part of the Bruce Hwy

Say 'g'day' and be part of a national icon

There will be hundreds of photos like this beauty in our FREE Muster Souvenir Edition which you will be able to pick up from the Muster at the General Store and other venues tomorrow (Sunday).

The 36th annual Gympie Music Muster has been a cracker.

GALLERY: Smiles shine at Gympie Muster

Georgia Roberts is a Muster cowgirl

Grown ups aren't the only ones having fun at this year's festival

GALLERY: Crowds dip into Muster madness

Muster dancing, madness: Kate and Grant Smith. Gympie Music Muster Friday 25.08.17

The party continues in Amamoor, and you can see all the fun here.

What's on the small screen this week

LITTLE Big Shots and season three of Narcos debut, True Story With Hamish & Andy finishes with a bang and Offspring season seven draws to a close.

Kylie Jenner bares all for first 'super nude' shoot

Kylie Jenner 'super nude' photoshoot

Her sexiest photoshoot ever

Queensland event goers warned about ticket reseller

Jeff Horn of Australia strikes Manny Pacquiao of the Phillipines during the WBO World Welterweight Title fight at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

There have been hundreds of consumer complaints

15 die-hard Muster fans who travelled far to be here

Evelyn Caesar

'I travelled few thousand kilometres to get here.'

Busby Marou rocks Muster Main Stage

Gympie Muster 2017

Busby Marou stole the hearts of Main Stage visitors on Friday night

Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley's Muster surprise

Adam Eckersley and Brooke McClymont perform together at the Gympie Muster.

COUNTRY music super-couple treats fans to new music.

Style: Spring into an '80s revival

New-season trends from David Jones for Gold Coast Eye at QT Surfers Paradise with model Abbey Maher. Picture: Jerad Williams

Wear the look with confidence, says Jesinta Franklin

DEVELOPMENT OR LIFESTYLE

0 ZernerRoad, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land 0 0 Offers Over...

We are proud to market this beautifully presented 40.86ha (100.96 acres) of undulating land, ear marked for development and only 10 minutes out of Gympie. The...

RURAL SETTING WITH SPECTACULAR VIEWS !!

11 Ironbark Court, Pie Creek 4570

2 1 3 $325,000

This Pie Creek home has it all. Spectacular mountain views from the front and back verandahs. Located a 5 minute drive to schools and shops on the southern side of...

GREAT HOME PLUS GORGEOUS COTTAGE

225 North Deep Creek Road, North Deep Creek 4570

House 3 2 2 AUCTION ON SITE...

Surrounded by larger properties with no close neighbours is this well set up 5 acre property which offers many options. Consisting of a spacious western red cedar...

SUBDIVIDABLE ACREAGE LIFESTYLE

21 Mataranka Road, Veteran 4570

3 1 3 $349,000

In a sought after area only minutes to Gympie's CBD, is this unique subdividable (STCC) 2ha property. Sitting beautifully on the fully fenced acreage property is a...

WHEN A DRIVE BY JUST WON&#39;T DO!

4 City View Drive, The Dawn 4570

House 4 2 5 GENUINE OFFER'S...

Located in the peaceful serenity that is known as The Dawn, this stunning property is definitely an opportunity you do not want to miss. When you make your way up...

CENTRAL LOCATION AND LARGE BLOCK

43 Lawrence Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 AUCTION ON SITE...

CENTRAL LOCATION AND LARGE BLOCK This spacious timber home is situated on a large 1489m2 block within a short walking distance to Mary Street, primary school and...

PRICED TO SELL!!!

5/35 Cootharaba Road, Gympie 4570

Unit 2 1 1 $189,000

Here is a rare opportunity to secure a quality unit in a great location. Boasting 2 spacious bedrooms with built-ins, one bathroom and open plan...

SHE&#39;S THE QUEEN OF CAMBRIDGE!

15 Cambridge Circuit, Southside 4570

House 4 3 2 $440,000

Introducing 15 Cambridge Circuit: Views, views, views never to be built out and high and dry. This 4-bedroom 3-bathroom home has everything someone would love.

TOWN CENTRE GEM - GREAT POTENTIAL FOR INVESTMENT @ $260 PER WEEK!

10a Jane Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Looking for a great investment or your first step into owning your own home? Look no further! This well-built brick home is situated a short distance to the main...

MUST BE SOLD!

25A Rifle Range Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 OFFER'S OVER...

Welcome to 25A Rifle Range Road! This large home is situated on a huge town block at a massive size of 1,394m2! This Chamfer board home has some great features on...

The mistakes first homebuyers make

These are the common ways first homebuyers make it harder

What could go wrong? Lots, in fact.

Real estate thriving in Rainbow Beach

Rainbow Beach lifeguard Liam Toohey.

'The entire Rainbow Beach market has picked up.'

GO WEST: Cattle market driving buyers to snap up land

LOOKING GOOD: Cattle farmers are lining up for broadacre grazing blocks in the South Burnett and townships like Kilkivan can still be marketed on the merits of their unique charms.

Farmers gaining confidence as they get twice as much for their beef

How a MacDonald's worker built a property empire

Young investor Eddie Dilleen.

Eddie was just 19 when he bought his first investment property