Kilkivan Great Horse Ride is back and better than ever

After being cancelled last year due to the bushfires, the historic Gympie region event will go ahead as planned this year, despite COVID-19 restrictions.

From April 9 to 11, the Kilkivan Great Horse ride will include trial rides, entertainment, the street parade, markets, woodchopping, carving and car shows just to name a few.

The ride itself involves horses and riders starting from the Kilkivan showgrounds on various trails around the former Kilkivan Shire for 12 – 32kms through some of the most picturesque country in South East Queensland.

Face masks do need to be carried at all times and worn when indoors and in situations where social distancing isn’t possible.

If you are unwell, organisers are asking to please stay home for the safety of others.

The program for the event and entry fees are as follows:

Friday: Live music, short trail ride, food vendors and fully licensed bar.

Saturday: Great Horse Ride Trail, carriage trails, main street parade, wood chop, saw competition, ranch sorting, food and market stalls, car and truck show, fully licensed bar, bucking bull, auction, raffles and live music.

Sunday: Stockman’s challenge, Kilkivan performance horse competition and car boot sale.

RIDER ENTRY:

Adults = $50

Kids (under 16) = $25

Family (two adults, two children) = $100

Extra child = $10

GENERAL ENTRY:

3 Day Pass = $25

Day Pass and Concert = $20

Day Pass Only = $10

Stall holders are still needed for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with a stall fee of $20. Contact Belinda Smith via email: kilkivangreathorseride@gmail.com or on 5484 1675.