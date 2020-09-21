KILKIVAN FIRE: ‘Decide on actions to take if situation worsens’

RESIDENTS in the Kilkivan area near the intersection of McArthur Road and Kilkivan Tansey Road, are urged to stay informed about the movements of a vegetation fire burning in the area.

As of 2.10pm today (Monday September 21, 2020), the vegetation fire is travelling in a south- easterly direction from near the above mentioned intersection at Kilkivan.

“You need to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes,” is the message from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service.

“Properties are not under direct threat at this time,” QFES advises.

“People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

“Call triple-0 (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

More than 15 fire crews are responding to the fire.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

FURTHER INFORMATION:

For bushfire preparation tips, visit the RFS WEBSITE HERE

For information about road closures, call 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au

The next update will be provided when the situation changes.

Earlier, 1.30pm:

MULTIPLE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are responding to a vegetation fire burning near the intersection of McArthur Road and Kilkivan Tansey Road, Kilkivan.

This fire is posing no threat to property at this time.

Nearby residents may be affected by large volumes of smoke throughout the day.

People are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.