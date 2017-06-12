Kilkivan Fine Art and Collectables: A treasure trove of memories

A WALK through Kilkivan Fine Art and Antiques store in Gympie is a walk through history.

The first impression you get when you walk through the doors of the store is the volume of items. Tables are full of cutlery, cups, dishes, candlesticks. The art wall has no room to accommodate a new addition. It would be hard to find a piece to rival the D'Arcy Doyle's, Pro Hart's and Ewald Namatjira's which adorn the wall.

History is being collected and put on show within a store, and unlike a museum, you can buy anything in the collection. If you are looking for a showpiece you would be hardpressed to find anywhere else in Gympie with such options.

Antique expert Glen Britten started the business as an offshoot from his original store, Kilkivan Antiques and Collectables, based in the small town west of Gympie. Mr Britten is well known for his trained eye in identifying valuable and unique objects and unearthing the history behind them. He is a man who could tell you the intimate history of an antique sideboard, from where it sits in the store today to the pub in Newcastle where it came from. That is the kind of dedication he has brought to each item.

The Gympie store opened in December and has recorded a gradual increase in trade. Perched on high ground in Barter Street, out of the way of potential floods, many of the products are local finds, though Mr Britten includes all of south east Queensland as his hunting region. The wealth of knowledge and reputation he has garnered over the years means his stores draw customers from around Queensland.

Kilkivan Fine Art and Antiques in Barter St, Gympie. Jessica Warwick

Since Opening, employees report many customers stick their nose in for a look around and are quickly blown away by the unique items, which often invoke emotional memories. Customers often point out items, and can be heard to mutter phrases such as "my grandfather had one of these” or "my grandmother had a tea set like this.” Those customers often return, with family members in toe.

As you wander the store your eye is drawn to items which trigger memories instantly. The mind similarly wanders to thoughts of how we are connected emotionally to material objects because of the connections we have with them and memories in our lives. A teacup a great-grandmother owned, a wardrobe with a small dint perhaps caused by accidental bump with the side with the hanger when someone returned their heavy coat.

A spoon, slim and unassuming, is older than the Australian nation. It is hard to think of where such an item came from, or who had owned it, and what circumstances brought it to this town and this store and this cabinet.

Kilkivan Fine Art and Collectables is a store able to conjure nostalgia, able to unearth emotion. The store is a treasure trove of history and those memories are priceless.