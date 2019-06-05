Kilkivan farmers' pork belly has starring role on MasterChef

FEATHER IN THE CAP: Dean and Mason Mayne on their free-range farm at Kilkivan.

MILLIONS of people nationwide sat on the ends of their seats on Sunday night drooling as they watched MasterChef judges tucking into delicious pork belly from Kilkivan.

Dean Mayne, a sixth-generation farmer, and his wife, Kate, established Piggy In The Middle, a sustainable, free-range farm with his cousin Mason Mayne and Mason's wife, Krystal, in mid-2015.

Dean said it was a shock when he received a phone call in March from MasterChef producers to say his pork belly would feature on the popular cooking show.

"We were nominated by Queensland Tourism back in March and it was a massive shock, but a positive one for us all,” he said.

"We supplied the show with our eggs and pork belly. It was an awesome feeling because the contestant who used our pork belly won the contest.”

Dean said it was good to see local produce feature on MasterChef.

"It's just a feather in our cap, but we're all happy to have something featured on the show,” he said.

Piggy in the Middle has been kept busy all season and has exciting news about a new release next month.

"We're about to release our bacon salt, it's a new product and should be out next month,'' Dean said. "Business is picking up as we're doing meat boxes and deliveries, it's the best time to be cooking pork.”

Dean said he would like to thank the community for their ongoing support.

Visit www.piggyinthemiddle.com.au.