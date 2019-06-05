Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FEATHER IN THE CAP: Dean and Mason Mayne on their free-range farm at Kilkivan.
FEATHER IN THE CAP: Dean and Mason Mayne on their free-range farm at Kilkivan. Lachie Millard
News

Kilkivan farmers' pork belly has starring role on MasterChef

Philippe Coquerand
by
5th Jun 2019 9:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MILLIONS of people nationwide sat on the ends of their seats on Sunday night drooling as they watched MasterChef judges tucking into delicious pork belly from Kilkivan.

Dean Mayne, a sixth-generation farmer, and his wife, Kate, established Piggy In The Middle, a sustainable, free-range farm with his cousin Mason Mayne and Mason's wife, Krystal, in mid-2015.

Dean said it was a shock when he received a phone call in March from MasterChef producers to say his pork belly would feature on the popular cooking show.

"We were nominated by Queensland Tourism back in March and it was a massive shock, but a positive one for us all,” he said.

"We supplied the show with our eggs and pork belly. It was an awesome feeling because the contestant who used our pork belly won the contest.”

Dean said it was good to see local produce feature on MasterChef.

"It's just a feather in our cap, but we're all happy to have something featured on the show,” he said.

Piggy in the Middle has been kept busy all season and has exciting news about a new release next month.

"We're about to release our bacon salt, it's a new product and should be out next month,'' Dean said. "Business is picking up as we're doing meat boxes and deliveries, it's the best time to be cooking pork.”

Dean said he would like to thank the community for their ongoing support.

Visit www.piggyinthemiddle.com.au.

farmers gympie region kilkivan masterchef masterchef 2019 masterchef australia piggy in the middle pork belly
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    OPINION: Respect for dingoes is the only answer

    OPINION: Respect for dingoes is the only answer

    News 'I narrowly survived a dingo attack as a four-year-old' when one lunged for me'

    • 5th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
    Get $329 headphones with your digital subscription

    premium_icon Get $329 headphones with your digital subscription

    Smarter Shopping Just $6 a week for Australia's best news deal and wireless earphones

    Mayor uses column to defend actions in land rights protest

    premium_icon Mayor uses column to defend actions in land rights protest

    News Mayor uses column to defend actions in land rights protest.

    • 5th Jun 2019 8:38 AM
    • 1 Fencesitter
    RACQ demands urgent start on Gympie bypass

    premium_icon RACQ demands urgent start on Gympie bypass

    Politics Motoring body wants State to deliver on safety promises.