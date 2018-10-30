Kilkivan and Goomeri fought for this, and they've had a win

Tomorrow will be a good day for Kilkivan and Goomeri, who refused to take this cut-back laying down.

HEALTH services in the rural communities of Kilkivan and Goomeri have received a much-needed boost with the appointment of a new visiting nurse practitioner, Jenny Doherty.

Ms Doherty brings more than 40 years' experience in rural communities across Queensland and will be

based at the Kilkivan Community Health Centre two days a week from mid November.

"Back in 2005, I completed my training as a nurse practitioner just down the road in Murgon. So, the

opportunity to practice in Kilkivan is almost like coming full circle,” Ms Doherty said.

"I've practised in communities like Mt Isa, Dajara, Cammoweal and Dayboro.

"It's really satisfying to be able to meet the needs of people living in those more rural areas and deliver

the best possible care for my patients.”

As a nurse practitioner, Ms Doherty can deliver a wide range of services from diagnosing illnesses,

ordering and interpreting tests, prescribing medication and formulating treatment plans.

The new services are the result of a collaboration between Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service,

Central Queensland, Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast Primary Health Network (PHN) and CheckUP

Australia.

CheckUP CEO Ann Maree Liddy said the funding of a new nurse practitioner position was a great result

for the people of Kilkivan and Goomeri.

"More people will be able to access bulk billing health services through CheckUP's visiting GP service

at the Kilkivan Health Clinic,” Ms Liddy said.

"It's been great to have the opportunity to respond to the needs of the community and ensure the

community can access quality health services without having to drive 50km to Gympie.”

PHN CEO Pattie Hudson said many rural and regional communities faced significant challenges

accessing primary health services.

"Community feedback is essential when we look to improve health services in communities like Kilkivan

and Goomeri,” Ms Hudson said.

"By hearing your experiences, we can identify the gaps and solve those issues.”

"Ensuring healthcare is accessible to residents in all our communities is our priority,” Adjunct Professor

Naomi Dwyer, Chief Executive Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service said.

"It is wonderful to see this partnership result in such a positive outcome. We also thank the community

for providing their feedback and support.”

You can come along and meet Jenny at the Kilkivan Community Health Centre on Wednesday 31

October 2018 from 1.30pm - 2.30pm. A light afternoon tea will be provided.

Information about the visiting health services to Kilkivan and Goomeri including upcoming visit dates

are available at CheckUP's Outreach Diary outreach.checkup.org.au/.