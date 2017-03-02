Kids locked in cars - don't make this mistake

It can take less than seven minutes to reach 40 degrees in a vehicle.

FIVE children and nine animals spent time locked in hot cars in the Wide Bay during summer.

But just because summer is officially over doesn't mean the risk is dramatically lower, according to the RACQ.

GYMPIE TIMES TOP STORIES

UPDATE: Man, 39, killed in horror roll-over

Man found not guilty of fondling 11-year-old girl

Farmers self-impose water restrictions

The figures are in - hottest summer in almost 40 years

RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie said it can take less than seven minutes to reach 40 degrees in a vehicle.

When it comes to children being locked in cars most are accidental but avoidable.

"A lot of these cases (children) are due to parents giving the car keys to a child to play with and then the child presses the button and is locked in," she said.

She said generally speaking on average the RACQ rescues four babies/children a day and one animal with 99% of the cases being accidental.

With summer over, Ms Ritchie said while it may take longer for a vehicle to heat up, the risks were still high.

"Temperature tests show it can get to 85 degrees in a vehicle," she said.

"There is never a safe time to leave a child or animal alone in the car, whether you have rolled the windows down or just going to be a couple of minutes it's not worth the risk."

A lot of the time RACQ is called by emergency services to assist when children or animals are in danger.

"A lot of people think you should smash windows but this can cause injuries," she said.

"Animals and children can't control their own heat which is why they're the most vulnerable."

Tips to avoid problems (including accidental lock-ins)

Always take the child with you - even if you only intend to leave the car for a brief time.

Keep the keys with the driver - never leave them with the child, in the ignition or place them on a seat.

Never let children play with keys or access an unattended vehicle.

Check the vehicle is empty before remote locking - it is easy to make a mistake and accidentally lock them in.

Importantly, if you do have kids locked in a car or vehicle

Keep calm

Think clearly and act quickly

Call 13 1111 immediately for roadside assistance

Call 000 immediately for Emergency Services with any concerns about the child's health