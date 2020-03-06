Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services have rushed to a three-vehicle crash at Elimbah this morning.
Emergency services have rushed to a three-vehicle crash at Elimbah this morning.
News

Three injured, traffic delayed in Bruce Hwy pile-up

Ashley Carter
by
6th Mar 2020 7:10 AM | Updated: 8:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE people have been hospitalised and traffic is delayed after a multi-vehicle crash on a Bruce Highway on-ramp at Elimbah this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the three-vehicle crash on the Steve Irwin Way on-ramp just after 6.30am and threated seven people, including three children, at the scene.

She said they all appeared to have suffered minor injuries in the crash. Three of those patients were taken to Caboolture Hospital and were all in stable conditions.

All lanes of the Bruce Highway were affected heading south towards Brisbane and delays were expected. Witnesses reported cars "backed up for kilometres".

Community Newsletter SignUp
bruce highway elimbah queensland ambulance service scd traffic steve irwin way
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        5.7ha shopping centre site for sale

        premium_icon 5.7ha shopping centre site for sale

        News Gympie region development already has council approval for butcher, baker, child care centre

        Councillors clash over Upper Mary St proposal

        premium_icon Councillors clash over Upper Mary St proposal

        News Hartwig moves to help embattled businesses, Dodt expresses concerns.

        Mayor slams Hartwig’s Ri-Con call

        premium_icon Mayor slams Hartwig’s Ri-Con call

        News Curran brands investigation proposal as ‘superfluous’.

        Authorities ‘mum’ on number of locals tested for coronavirus

        premium_icon Authorities ‘mum’ on number of locals tested for coronavirus

        News At least one Gympie region family found itself caught up and quarantined on...