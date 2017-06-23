24°
News

Kids day out a party for entire family

scott kovacevic
| 23rd Jun 2017 6:29 PM
READY TO PLAY: Little Kids Day Out Kim Walters, Sheila Kath, Barb Yule, Bob Leitch, Deb McCarthy, Jane Gunn, Luke Harriman and Marion Sillett.
READY TO PLAY: Little Kids Day Out Kim Walters, Sheila Kath, Barb Yule, Bob Leitch, Deb McCarthy, Jane Gunn, Luke Harriman and Marion Sillett. Renee Albrecht

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FUN will be the theme for children at this year's Little Kids Day Out where sandpits, cobber cars and circus activities will be on offer.

This year's event will the fourth LKDO, with the aim to increase awareness about parents' roles in their child's early development.

Made possible by donations from the State Government and Gympie Regional Council, the event will also offer live entertainment including dancing and music.

Other activities for children include making a butterfly garden, clay creature, bouncy ball or sweet sherbet, creating with carpentry, explore an emergency vehicle identify an animal bone or Pat-a-Pet-Awhile.

Families can also see stage shows Lissa & Nee's Funky Jazz Party or be entertained by international puppeteer David Hamilton and can visit the photo wall and dress up in clothes from days gone by.

Event coordinator and president of the Early Childhood Teachers Association of Queensland, Kim Walters "thanked the members of the organising committee who have worked tirelessly during the preceding year to coordinate the Little Kids Day Out and the hundreds of volunteers and organisations and businesses who contributed to the event being awarded the Gympie Region 2017 Community Event of the Year”.

She also wished to offer "a huge thank you to the Gympie Regional Council Bob Leitch and Bob Ashford and the parks team who have done an amazing job upgrading the site in time for the LKDO”.

This year's LKDO will be held on Saturday, July 22, from 9am-3pm at the Gympie Civic Centre and Senior Citizen's Building and entry is free.

Gympie Times

Topics:  entertainment family fun little kids day out whatson

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway whether you plan to stay for a day, a week or even a month.

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

Check out The Gresham for some old-school fine drops.

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Want a free magazine chock full of local content?

Want a free magazine chock full of local content?

You can read about fashion, food, fun and more in the free Style magazine inserted in Saturday's Gympie Times. Here's a taste.

Fined for big crime list

FINES AND MORE: A Gympie region man has been dealt with for a long list of offences.

Breaches in the family for Gympie region man

Enthusiasm bears fruit for fast-growing slow foods business

FOR THE FUTURE: Cooloola Berries welcomes people like Sophie Blanco, a regular visitor from Gympie Echelon family daycare.

Big tourism future for Gympie farmers

Telstra responds to Gympie internet criticism

RESPONSE TO CRITICISM: Telstra have responded to customers criticism of their services in the Gympie area.

Telstra responds to Gympie NBN service criticism

Local Partners

Why this could be best flu buster in winter

This might just be the best defense for our elderly against the winter flu.

'Traumatised': Young family's 4WD plunges into deep water

4WD comes unstuck on sand bar at Double Island Point.

Kids in back as 4WD plunges into water ad Double Island Point

Opener for Killing Heidi to play Billy's Gympie tonight

Derek Smith will play Billy's live tonight.

Which Fraser Coast artist has opened for You Am I?

Which Gympie region school is getting a visit from the Kops?

KOP THAT: The Kops in Kilts at Theebine State School last year and (below) members of the QPP&D band on the steps of Parliament House for its 55th anniversary.

You won't want to miss this stirring concert next month.

Karaoke and burgers a hit out Widgee way

SISTER ACT: Sisters Bec and Britney Holt had time to shine at the Widgee Karaoke and Burgers night.

Spotlight on Widgee talent

Rapper accidentally drops Banksy's real name in interview

THE shine might just have been taken off bling-toothed British rapper Goldie after he appeared to have revealed the identity of mysterious artist Banksy.

Mariah Carey slammed for on-set antics

Mariah Carey’s cameo in the movie The House was reportedly scrapped.

Actor spills the beans on Mariah’s “borderline abusive” behaviour.

Celebrity chef Darren Simpson dead after long illness

Celebrity chef Darren Simpson has died.

Celebrity chef died after battle with an alcohol-related illness

Ellen shames audience member

Ellen shamed an audience member who stole from her gift shop.

TALK show host catches audience member stealing from her gift shop.

Millionaire’s riches to rags experiment

Businessman Tim Guest swapped his comfortable lifestyle for 10 days to experience what it is like to be homeless.

Businessman discovers harsh realities of homelessness in new series.

Prince Harry says young royals don't want to take the throne

Britain's Prince Harry.

Prince Harry says young royals don't want to take the throne

Rebel Wilson to give away her defamation payout

Actor Wilson says she won't keep a cent of her defamation payout

Trophy Property Chatsworth

11 Bill James Road, Chatsworth 4570

House 3 2 $639,000

This property is only ten minutes from the main street of Gympie. As you drive up the driveway,the house is situated at the back of the 5 acres. With electric...

Pure Elegance

24 Elanda Court, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 2 4 $749,000

Tin Can Bay is the Doorstep to the Great Sandy Straits and the World Heritage Fraser Island. Style, sophistication and elegance are just a few of the words to...

Exceptional Value - Exceptional Buying

54 Summer Way, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 2 3 $350,000+

An exceptional, value packed 4 bedroom home, approx 7 year old home with a 5 x 7.5m shed with high access for your boat or caravan. The home is surrounded by...

This is Living !!! ... Room for the Van

17 Norfolk Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 2 $365,000

This lovely new home is just over 1 years young and has an excellent layout that is simply delightful and will please the most fastidious buyers. The home is...

MARY VALLEY SMALL ACREAGE!

L18 Ray Myers Rd, Imbil 4570

Residential Land Lightly timbered 4103 square metre property close to Imbil. An opportunity to ... $127,500

Lightly timbered 4103 square metre property close to Imbil. An opportunity to utilise the First Home Buyers Grant and build your new home. Or you may be looking...

renovate or live in up to you

28 Stanley Lane, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 1 $210,000

Stanley lane is a strong 3 bedroom home with big kitchen, dining room and good size lounge room. Walk through the kitchen into the laundry that has a shower and...

FOR SALE: &quot;LAKEVIEW VILLAS&quot; COMMUNITY TITLE SCHEME 1 HARINGTON AVENUE (WILLOW GROVE ESTATE) SOUTHSIDE GYMPIE

Units 1 - 5, 1 Harington Avenue, Southside 4570

Unit 2 1 1 $1,150,000

We are privileged to offer for sale the quality "Lakeview Villas" situated at 1 Harington Avenue at the popular Willow Grove Estate, Southside, Gympie. These...

BUILD IN THE BEAUTIFUL DAWN

70 Sunrise Circle, The Dawn 4570

House 3 1 3 $195,000

Situated in the sought-after location of The Dawn, this southern block is close to the Bruce Highway and is elevated on 1.52ha (3.8 acres) more or less. This...

PERFECTLY PEACEFUL PIE CREEK!

49 Fernvale Drive, Pie Creek 4570

House 4 1 6 $369,000

What a lovely outlook, welcome to 49 Fernvale Drive in the beautiful Pie Creek Suburb! Sit on the full length back veranda and enjoy the peaceful setting while...

so many options! you get 2 choose!

63 Duke Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $295,000!

So many opportunities and choices to do what your heart desires with this wonderful property. Here is a checklist to put you in the picture. 1. Classic 1920s...

Open for inspection: Coast homes go on show

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Residents powerless to stop Airbnb ‘party houses’

A photo of a bucks party at a short-term rental in the Watergate Apartments in Melbourne’s Docklands, presented to a Victorian parliamentary committee into changes to laws governing short-stay accommodation.

Residents band together to fight the rise of AirBnB 'party houses'

Mining giants in fight that could spell disaster for NQ town

STAND OFF: There are perfectly good homes for workers, but mining company QCoal could be forced to build a camp and the deserted streets and empty houses of Glenden would remain.

How two mining companies could ruin this small town

Home owners settling to make way for Mackay Ring Road

The Clarkson family's home was moved just down the road from their former land at Stotts Road, Te Kowai, which was resumed by TMR.

But some are still clinging on, fighting for a better deal

Three historic M'boro hotels on the market

The Lamington Hotel Motel, Maryborough. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Three historic Maryborough hotels are on the market.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!