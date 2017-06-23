Kids day out a party for entire family

FUN will be the theme for children at this year's Little Kids Day Out where sandpits, cobber cars and circus activities will be on offer.

This year's event will the fourth LKDO, with the aim to increase awareness about parents' roles in their child's early development.

Made possible by donations from the State Government and Gympie Regional Council, the event will also offer live entertainment including dancing and music.

Other activities for children include making a butterfly garden, clay creature, bouncy ball or sweet sherbet, creating with carpentry, explore an emergency vehicle identify an animal bone or Pat-a-Pet-Awhile.

Families can also see stage shows Lissa & Nee's Funky Jazz Party or be entertained by international puppeteer David Hamilton and can visit the photo wall and dress up in clothes from days gone by.

Event coordinator and president of the Early Childhood Teachers Association of Queensland, Kim Walters "thanked the members of the organising committee who have worked tirelessly during the preceding year to coordinate the Little Kids Day Out and the hundreds of volunteers and organisations and businesses who contributed to the event being awarded the Gympie Region 2017 Community Event of the Year”.

She also wished to offer "a huge thank you to the Gympie Regional Council Bob Leitch and Bob Ashford and the parks team who have done an amazing job upgrading the site in time for the LKDO”.

This year's LKDO will be held on Saturday, July 22, from 9am-3pm at the Gympie Civic Centre and Senior Citizen's Building and entry is free.