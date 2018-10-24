'Kids basically go flying': Students plead for more buses

Phoebe Dorsett and Rylie Varty have started a petition to get more school buses.

A GROUP of Sunshine Coast students have started a petition for more school buses, as they say their current bus is "unsafe and overcrowded".

"Every morning and afternoon there is at lease double the carrying capacity of school students," Sunshine Beach State High School Year 11 student Rylie Varty said.

Rylie said the Buslink 5831 service, run by TransLink, from Sunshine Beach to Pomona collected students from several primary and high schools.

"They go and pick up the primary school students first, and then they go and pick up high school students," he said.

"There's 30-40 high school students, so it's actually quite hard to get everyone onto the bus."

He said at the first couple of bus stops, getting off the bus was "very vicious".

"Everyone has to push past each other and try and get off, and then kids are just being pushed and shoved," he said.

"It's not a pretty picture."

He said the situation had gotten worse since the beginning of the year, when the amount of students on the bus increased.

"It's just a pain and not safe," he said.

"When the brakes go on kids just basically go flying."

The students are hoping separate buses can be introduced for primary school students and high school students.

"Six or seven schools are trying to get onto that bus, and it just isn't working," he said.

However a spokesperson from TransLink said that at no point had the number of students on the bus exceeded the licensed capacity.

"Route 5831 can carry standing passengers as it does not travel along any roads considered to be too steep for buses carrying standing passengers," the spokesperson said.

"TransLink and Buslink Sunshine Coast are aware of a petition started by a Sunshine Beach State High School student calling for more school bus services.

"Each year, school bus services are allocated based on demonstrated demand and adjustments are made based on final school enrolments, service demand and customer feedback.

"TransLink's planning team is currently working with Buslink Sunshine Coast to identify improvements to the school bus network for Term 1 2019."

A Sunshine Beach State High School spokesperson said the school had no knowledge of the issue, but was willing to work with Buslink and the Department of Transport to work towards a solution.