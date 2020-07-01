Kids allegedly robbed at knifepoint while riding scooters

Two teens were allegedly robbed with a flick-knife while riding their scooters at a local skatepark, with police claiming a possible gang connection.

A 20-year-old man who police claim has connections to the notorious 'Southside' gang allegedly robbed two teenage children at knifepoint yesterday while high on prescription medication.

Robert William Finlay was today granted bail in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on the two charges of armed robbery and one of possessing a Category M weapon (knife) despite the court hearing he was an alleged member of the 'Southside' gang and even had a tattoo on his leg professing his loyalty to the group.

However, as part of his bail conditions, he will be banned from entering the City of Logan except to obtain legal advice or attend court. He is permitted to drive through the city the company of his father for their work collecting airconditioners to sell for scrap metal.

Police allege Finlay approached the two children, aged 12 and 15, at the Eddy Ave Park at Edens Landing yesterday at about 10.30am, while he was "overdosing" on prescription medication.

Eddy Ave Park, Edens Landing, where 20-year-old Robert William Finlay allegedly robbed two teenage children at knifepoint yesterday. Picture: Google Maps

They claim he produced a flick knife and took scooters, a phone and an electronic speaker off the two children before leaving the park. The children reported the incident to police and this led to Finlay being arrested a short time later at a residence at Delanty Ct after a search warrant was executed.

The court heard that Finlay has upcoming charges in Wynnum Magistrates Court for drug possession and unlawful use of a motor vehicle in addition to the three he faced today.

Defence lawyer Kate Peasley from the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Service told the court her client had a child due in November had been living with his girlfriend and her two children.

Finlay was bailed to live with his parents, who were present in the court, at Wynnum West. His charges were adjourned for mention on September 2.

