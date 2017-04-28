25°
Kick up some dirt this weekend with mud, bikes and music

Jacob Carson | 28th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
OFF THE BEATEN TRACK: Gympie will play host to two days of riding, music and family fun this weekend.
OFF THE BEATEN TRACK: Gympie will play host to two days of riding, music and family fun this weekend. Contributed

IF YOU'VE got a need for speed in your blood, or the idea of people flinging themselves into the air on high-speed machines sounds appealing, it looks like your weekend plans are sorted.

The Mary Valley will play host to the Mud, Bikes and Music event this Labour Day long weekend.

As the name would suggest, there'll be entertainment for the whole family.

"Throughout the day, there'll be a trail ride, and a lot of the focus of the weekend is making sure families are well looked after and have a good time,” event organiser Scott Canty said.

"We'll have camping, food stalls and over 45km of Enduro trails for them to enjoy.”

The site, located near Borumba Dam, will open for early campers at 2pm today, and will run throughout the weekend until Monday morning.

Trails will be open from 8.30am to 3.30pm on Saturday, and 8.30am to 4.30pm on Sunday.

"It's more than just the trail as well, we've tried to include other events,” Mr Canty said.

"For the younger riders, we've got activities and games too.

"And then later in the afternoons we'll have enduro cross competitions featuring obstacle courses.”

As the sun goes down, campers and visitors will also be treated to entertainment throughout the night, with live music playing through 7pm till 11pm.

In keeping with the family-friendly atmosphere of the weekend, Mr Canty said security would be on sight to make sure the partying and noise doesn't continue long into the early hours.

However, based on what's happened at previous events, late-night rowdiness will be unlikely.

"The funny thing we've noticed is that when the riding is all done for the day, a lot of people are just too tired to party hard,” Mr Canty said.

"You'll have a lot of people enjoying the music from the comfort of their campsite and then they'll be in bed by 9pm.”

Tickets range from what you'll be doing across the days.

The full access weekend pass for riders will set you back $100 per person, while non-riders are $50.

Child riders are $60 for the whole weekend, and $30 if they aren't riding.

Day passes also exist, ranging from $50 for adult riders to $30 for child riders, with kids under 5 entering for free.

The event will take place on Bella Creek Rd and detailed instructions on the location can be found at the Mud, Bikes and Music Facebook page.

Topics:  camping dirt bikes family fun live music mud bikes and music whats on

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!