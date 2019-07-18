Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wurtulla's Kate Szumowski says a kick to the chest from her toddler essentially saved her life.
Wurtulla's Kate Szumowski says a kick to the chest from her toddler essentially saved her life. Warren Lynam
Health

Kick from toddler leads to shock cancer diagnosis

Matty Holdsworth
by
18th Jul 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ACCIDENTAL kick to the chest from a screaming toddler has potentially saved the life of a Wurtulla mum.

Exercise physiologist Kate Szumowski, 38, was changing her daughter Isabel's nappy when her right breast was kicked.

It was then she found a strange lump - the size of a "frozen pea" - which was later diagnosed as breast cancer.

Ten days later she was on an operating table.

"Six more months and the doctors said they'd be prolonging my life, not saving it. That's how aggressive the cancer was," Ms Szumowski said.

"It was like the universe going bang. She saved my life. She's the reason I found the lump.

"So she's the golden child."

After successful treatment and chemotherapy, Ms Szumowski's hair is slowly growing back and the colour of her fingernails returning.

For the majority of her ordeal, save a few days here and there, she's remained upbeat.

"Cancer is scary, but you have to be positive," she said.

"Negativity won't help anyone, so you have to tackle it with a positive mind.

"You need to keep trudging through for your family. Especially with a two-year-old at home.

"But I am certainly hoping my bad luck has passed."

cancer sunshine coast toddler
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Gympie robber pulled gun on victims and stole their cars

    premium_icon Gympie robber pulled gun on victims and stole their cars

    News He told a victim the shootings which had been occurring around town had been his doing.

    Gympie court: Grog 'no excuse' for anti-Muslim rape slur

    premium_icon Gympie court: Grog 'no excuse' for anti-Muslim rape slur

    News Magistrate condemns drunken hate speech in disorderly conduct case

    Gympie students could still be caught up in USC grades ban

    premium_icon Gympie students could still be caught up in USC grades ban

    News University says union negotiations are ongoing.

    Huge third Gympie solar farm to create 150 jobs

    premium_icon Huge third Gympie solar farm to create 150 jobs

    Council News New application lodged with council.