Kia Ora kids nail NAPLAN

TOP MARKS: Students from Kia Ora State School, near Gympie, celebrate after their impressive results in recent NAPLAN testing.

STUDENTS from Kia Ora are the toast of their community today with NAPLAN results revealing the school completed a clean sweep of scores.

Kia Ora State School had a 100% success rate with all Years 3 and 5 students testing above the national minimum standard (NMS).

All 17 students were above the NMS across the five areas they were tested: reading, writing, spelling, numeracy and grammar and punctuation.

School principal Damian Olsen said the results are proof of the work ethic of both students and staff.

"I just think it is testament to the school's staff and the students' hard work each week, the kids work hard every day,” he said.

The school has 63 students in three classes: prep and Years 1/2, Years 3/4 and Years 5/6.

Mr Olsen has worked in education for 14 years, including three years as principal of Kia Ora.

He said the size of the school allows everyone to work together efficiently while community spirit is another strength.

"Everyone is on the same page here,” Mr Olsen said.

"The support of the community and the region is outstanding. People are willing and able to help out, to support us

"Our main focus is making it so kids want to come to school. If you do that successfully than it's half the battle won.”

The school has a ratio of one teacher to 20 students, and the results are a pat on the back to the work the school is doing.

"It's a bit of reward, when you get results like NAPLAN, it's good recognition,” Mr Olsen said.

"We measure our success through NAPLAN but we also have other measures within our school as well.”

This year the school has had one of its largest intakes of prep students with 14 students enrolled and the school is determined to provide them with pathways for their future learning.

"Most of our prep students continue right through the school,” Mr Olsen said.

"A lot of them are children of farming families so they stay local.

"We meet regularly with other schools to discuss pathways and we talk to each other about programs and really work on collaboration to prepare them for the next stage.

"Because of our catchment area many of them leave here and head to Gympie State High School.”