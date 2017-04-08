27°
Khloe Heidemann's father found dead after flood

Jacob Carson
| 8th Apr 2017 4:12 PM
The body of missing man David Heidemann was found by SES crews earlier today.
The body of missing man David Heidemann was found by SES crews earlier today. Contributed

THE body of missing man Daniel Heidemann has been found after going missing at Mondure near Maryborough, the Courier-Mail is reporting. 

Mr Heidemann, 50, was the father of Jay Jay Heidemann - who was killed alongside his mother in a traffic crash on the New South Wales coast earlier this week. 

RELATED: Khloe's friends rally to her support

His daughter, Khloe Heidemann is currently battling life threatening injuries, and is an induced coma in Sydney Children's Hospital with two broken legs, a broken arm, shattered pelvis and piece of her skull removed to combat brain swelling.

Her older brother Shannon is now the only immediate family she has left.

SES crews found Daniel's body earlier today in Mondure. 

It's believed Mr Heidemann may have drowned in flood waters as ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie made its way across Queensland. 

He was last seen on March 30, leaving an address on Mondure Wheatlands Rd - telling family he was meeting a friend on Campbells Rd. 

Campbells Rd is known to have flooded due to heavy rain last week.

A report is currently being prepared by the coroner. 

More as this story develops. 

Topics:  death drowning fatal crash flood heidemann

A staggering turn of events, with a young girl fighting for her life without any immediate family

