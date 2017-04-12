Khloe Heidemann takes positive step in recovery

ORPHANED by a horrific string of tragedies which also left her fighting for her life, Khloe Heidemann has taken a step towards recovery.

According to an update on the GoFundMe page set-up for the family, Miss Heidmann is reportedly breathing on her own for the first time following the horrific crash which killed her brother Jay Jay, 12, and her mother Jane Towers, 39.

Jay Jay Heidemann and Jane Towers. Contributed

While she remains in an induced coma, she is in a stable condition and it is a positive step forward for the Gympie teen.

The accident was only part the the tragedy, though: the body of her father, 50-year-old David Heidemann, was found by police on Saturday after he went missing in the floods from ex-tropical cyclone Debbie.

The triple tragedy left her and her brother, 17-year-old Shanon Heidemann, orphaned and facing an uncertain future.

Since the accident, family and friends have been fundraising to help with her recovery.

David Heidemann. Contributed

Friends Katie McKenzie and Ashley Pel will be busking to raise money for the family at Easter on Mary tonight, having already raised $460 for their efforts on Saturday morning.

Online, more than $15,000 has been raised in the past five days on the family's GoFundMe, easily eclipsing their original goal of $10,000.

Donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/The-Berry-Crash-Tragedy