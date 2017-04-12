28°
News

Khloe Heidemann takes positive step in recovery

scott kovacevic
| 12th Apr 2017 2:32 PM
Khloe Heidemann with her mother Jane Towers.
Khloe Heidemann with her mother Jane Towers. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ORPHANED by a horrific string of tragedies which also left her fighting for her life, Khloe Heidemann has taken a step towards recovery.

According to an update on the GoFundMe page set-up for the family, Miss Heidmann is reportedly breathing on her own for the first time following the horrific crash which killed her brother Jay Jay, 12, and her mother Jane Towers, 39.

Jay Jay Heidemann and Jane Towers.
Jay Jay Heidemann and Jane Towers. Contributed

While she remains in an induced coma, she is in a stable condition and it is a positive step forward for the Gympie teen.

The accident was only part the the tragedy, though: the body of her father, 50-year-old David Heidemann, was found by police on Saturday after he went missing in the floods from ex-tropical cyclone Debbie.

RELATED

APRIL 11: Orphaned Boy who lost mum, dad in Qld flood faces future

APRIL 8: Stay strong, we love you: Khloe's mates rally to support her

APRIL 7: UPDATE: Gympie High 'shocked' by Jay Jay's death

The triple tragedy left her and her brother, 17-year-old Shanon Heidemann, orphaned and facing an uncertain future.

Since the accident, family and friends have been fundraising to help with her recovery.

David Heidemann.
David Heidemann. Contributed

Friends Katie McKenzie and Ashley Pel will be busking to raise money for the family at Easter on Mary tonight, having already raised $460 for their efforts on Saturday morning.

Online, more than $15,000 has been raised in the past five days on the family's GoFundMe, easily eclipsing their original goal of $10,000.

Donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/The-Berry-Crash-Tragedy

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie crashes heidemann khloe heidemann tragedy

Fishermans Haul ready for 25th Easter rush

Fishermans Haul ready for 25th Easter rush

ONE tonne of fish and 400kg of prawns will be on the move in the next two days at Fishermans Haul as Gympie gears up for Easter.

Easter drivers warned on fatigue and inattention

BE AWARE AND RESTED: Gympie police Acting Senior Sergeant Rod Venn.

Easter drivers beware

Drought prayers answered

DIVINE INTERVENTION: Dean Comerford before the prayer, which he said was perfectly answered by God.

Thanks for the rain

Khloe Heidemann takes positive step in recovery

Khloe Heidemann with her mother Jane Towers.

Gympie teen remains in coma, but makes progress.

Local Partners

The fruit, vegies to be worst affected by Debbie's wrath

THE good news is, you shouldn't be paying any more for your fruit and vegies, despite the impact of Cyclone Debbie.

Woolooga Digger's milestone

CONGRATULATIONS: Ossie Merritt celebrated his 95th birthday last weekend and below, his farm-inspired cake.

There was a party last weekend for Woolooga's Ossie Merritt.

Drought prayers answered

DIVINE INTERVENTION: Dean Comerford before the prayer, which he said was perfectly answered by God.

Thanks for the rain

Residents all over region eager for Easter on Mary

EXCITEMENT BUILDS: Mary St business community members (back) Karyn Palmer, Tracey Clarke, Kathy Hetherington, Dallas Shaw, and (front), Leah Josefski, Tony Goodman and Cheryl Buchholz.

What's happening in this year's Easter on Mary.

Grace Hickey on stage for Bluesfest

BLUESFEST BOUND: Grace Hickey will be playing at this year's Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Maclean songstress earns slot at iconic music festival

Why there will never be a Friends reunion

BAD news, Friends fans: Lisa Kudrow has explained why a reunion is simply not going to happen.

Lisa throws sensational shade at fashion critics

The famous shirt.

Lisa Wilkinson delivers the perfect response to fashion critics.

Where did it all go wrong for Jenna Elfman?

Jenna Elfman back in 1998.

SINCE Dharma and Greg, Elfman hasn’t been able to catch a break.

Heritage art competition kicks off

HOLIDAY FUN: Eva Bowen has fun at a Mixed Media Painting workshop on Tuesday at the Gympie Regional Gallery. More activities are on again this week.

There's plenty happening at the Gympie Regional Gallery

Original red Power Ranger praises new Aussie star

Original red Power Ranger Austin St John, from the in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers TV series, will be a guest at the Supanova Pop Culture Expo on the Gold Coast.

AUSTIN St John returning to our shores to greet fans at Supanova.

MOVIE REVIEW: Anne Hathaway embraces her inner monster

Anne Hathaway in a scene from the movie Colossal.

Colossal is an oddly appealing tale of errant girl power.

Quantum leap for Samsung's new QLED range

The new Samsung QLED range, Q9 version.

Samsung's new range of televisions proves bigger can be better

Location, Location, Location!

8 Musgrave, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 4 $259,000

Nestled on an exceptional 1047m2 fully fenced block, this delightful property has so much potential for the perfect family home or smart investment. Built to stand...

EXCELLENT INVESTMENT

21 Castlereagh Court, Southside 4570

House 6 2 1 $329,000

Your next property investment is ready to add to your portfolio. Currently tenanted with great tenants, who would love to stay on. This quality brick and tile...

LARGE HOME, LARGE SHED.

10 Principal Place, Jones Hill 4570

House 3 2 6 Offers Over...

In the premier estate of Echelon is this well presented and well designed 2.5 year old family home, sitting on a large elevated fully fenced 772sqm allotment...

MUST MUST MUST BE SOLD !!

6 Harkins Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $220,000 ONO

Great position, neat as a pin. Located where the rear views are spectacular with plenty of room for the kids and pets. Features include: * 4 reverse cycle...

4 BEDROOM LOWSET BRICK HOME CLOSE TO TOWN

98 Anne Marie Road, Chatsworth 4570

House 4 2 4 $420,000

Situated 5 minutes north of Gympie up high in a quiet area of Chatsworth is a 4 bedroom lowset brick home on a fully fenced 3 acres. The home has an open plan...

MORTGAGEE SALE

25 Moonbrook Road, Lower Wonga 4570

4 3 5 Auction

Escape the rat race with this two storey brick home on 12 hectares (approx. 30 acres) at Lower Wonga suitable for dual living. You can enjoy the amazing 360 degree...

RELOCATING TO FAMILY !!

201 Jimbour Road, The Palms 4570

4 1 3 $349,000

This well maintained low set brick home on 5 lush acres is family friendly and within 5 minutes to schools, shopping centre, medical facilities and sports grounds.

PRIME PIE CREEK PROPERTY

45 Samantha Drive, Pie Creek 4570

House 3 1 3 Auction

This quality lowset Besser block home has a large front verandah (entertainment area) plus a rear full length verandah. The home has 3 bedrooms, large lounge room...

LARGE BRICK HOMESTEAD SITUATED IN THE ROLLING GREEN FOOTHILLS OF MARY&#39;S CREEK

461 Marys Creek Road, Marys Creek 4570

Rural 3 2 6 $850,000

Quality Solid Home, Big Allotment of 77.81 Hectares in three titles Looking for a change of lifestyle or something bigger? This property might be just what you...

HIGHEST HOUSE ON FAIRWAY DRIVE - AMAZING VIEWS

59 Fairway Dve, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 Drastically...

This modern 4 bedroom home, perched on the highest point of Fairway Drive. This home oozes appeal from the moment you enter the drive. Situated high on the hill...

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!