Khloe Heidemann brought out of coma after family tragedy

AFTER undergoing the most tragic of circumstances, there's finally some much-needed good news for young Gympie girl Khloe Heidemann.

Close friends of the 14-year-old have confirmed to the Gympie Times she has recently been brought out her medically induced coma after the horrific accident that claimed the lives of her mother Jane and her brother Jay Jay.

"Earlier in the week, they'd brought her out of the coma and she was now breathing on her own," the friend says.

"She's also starting to talk and knows why she's in the hospital - but I'm not sure if she knows what's happened to her mother and brother."

Khloe, her mother Jane Towers and younger brother JayJay were travelling down the Princes Hwy in southern NSW on April 4, when their car collided with a semi trailer.

Jane and JayJay were killed on the scene, and Khloe received severe life-threatening injuries.

Those injuries, including two broken legs, a broken arm, a shattered pelvis and the removal of a piece of her skull to ease brain swelling - prompted the team at Sydney Children's Hospital to sedate her for nearly two weeks.

More bad news came later in the week, with the revelation her missing father David Heidemann had been caught and killed in floodwaters near Maryborough in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie.

The accident, the friend says, has clearly taken a toll.

"Around Easter they said they were slowly going to ween her off the sedation, and that she was beginning to make chit chat with her uncle and older brother Shanon," the friend adds.

"Her family say she's getting better everyday."