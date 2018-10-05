KHABIB V McGREGOR: Who wins, where you can watch in Gympie

READY FOR WAR: Conor McGregor, right, and Khabib Nurmagomedov stare each other down at the UFC 229 media conference last month. The two will face off in the octagon this Sunday.

OPINION: After almost two whole years, the Notorious one has finally returned to the UFC.

Conor McGregor, the Irish megastar with fast hands and an equally fast mouth, will break a 693-day absence from the sport when he steps back in the octagon to face Khabib Nurmagomedov this Sunday.

IT'S ABOUT TO GO DOWN

The 30-year-old has fought (and won) huge bouts against the likes of Jose Aldo, Eddie Alvarez and Nate Diaz - and even stepped into the boxing ring for a mega-fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr, but McGregor's tussle with "the Eagle” just might go down as the biggest of his illustrious career.

Many pundits have said the combination of McGregor's (21 wins, 3 losses) long absence and the undefeated Nurmagomedov's (26-0) history of utter domination inside the cage could spell disaster for the former double weight division champion.

The Russian's brutal ground and pound game - along with his clear superiority as a grappler and wrestler -leaves little doubt as to whether or not he is McGregor's toughest matchup yet, but we've heard the doomsday talk many times before.

People said Aldo would destroy any chance McGregor had at the featherweight belt ahead of their fight at UFC 194 in December 2015, but "Mystic Mac” followed through on his predictions and knocked the Brazilian out cold in 13 seconds flat.

They thought Conor had no chance of getting revenge over Diaz after being submitted by his American rival in March 2016, but doubters were proven wrong again when McGregor emerged victorious from their epic rematch just five months later. Apparently there was also no way Conor could add the 155-pound title to his trophy case when his match against champion Eddie Alvarez was announced later that year, but people ate their words once more after eight minutes of the Irishman's clinical striking at UFC 205. Need I go on?

I will be the first to admit I am a fairly one-eyed Conor fan, but not so much that I can't admit Nurmagomedov's style presents significant challenges.

The man simply does not stop, and some of his past fights are so brutal to watch they look downright unfair.

His preferred method is to use his formidable ground game to pin opponents helplessly down and rain blows on their prone skulls until they look like pulsing beetroots.

He has made easy work of his adversaries one by one, including the likes of Rafael Dos Anjos, Michael Johnson and Edson Barboza.

But... he hasn't fought a striker like Conor, and he hasn't fought on a stage like this.

If one thing is guaranteed, it's that fight fans all over the world will have their eyes glued on this fight, regardless of what they think of the often-controversial McGregor.

He does step out of bounds sometimes, most notably when he threw a dolly at a bus Khabib was sitting on in April and smashed the vehicle's window.

Regardless, Conor is well and truly used to the big time now- much more so than Khabib. And while Khabib has fought plenty of quality opponents, he has yet to test himself on the same level Conor has.

Win or loss, I will remain a McGregor fan and I'm just glad he's back. My tip? McGregor by Round 2 TKO.

Watch Khabib v McGregor live in Gympie at the Jockey Club Hotel this Sunday. Preliminary card starts at 10am, main event at 1pm.