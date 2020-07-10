KFC run during lockdown costs $26K

A late-night KFC run led police to a property in locked-down Melbourne where 16 people were found breaching restrictions and fined $26,000.

A late-night KFC run in Melbourne's south has cost a group of "selfish" revellers a whopping $26,000 after they were sprung breaching coronavirus lockdown.

Victoria Police Commissioner Shane Patton was noticeably frustrated as he gave an update on the enforcement of stage three COVID-19 restrictions, which began in the capital yesterday.

"We said we would be increasing our enforcement and we are, and there are a range of issues over the city last night where there were parties, people who were drunk and out and about," Commissioner Patton said.

"We had ambos who were at a KFC at Dandenong and while they were getting something to eat they saw two people in there and they were ordering 20 meals at 1.30 this morning."

Police were called and given the registration of the car, which was traced and led officers to a nearby townhouse, he said.

"When we went in, there was two people asleep but there were 16 others hiding out the back and they (had) just got the KFC meals at a birthday (party).

"That is ridiculous, that type of behaviour. It is an expensive night when you think apart from the KFC, we have issued 16 infringements.

"At that amount, that is $26,000 that birthday party is costing them. That is a heck of a birthday party to recall. They will remember that one for a long time."

Commissioner Patton also detailed another breach of restrictions that resulted from a report to Crime Stoppers about "a large amount of men frequenting an address" in Glen Waverley, southeast of the Melbourne CBD, seen "going in and out".

Putting two and two together, the Sex Industry Coordination Unit was deployed.

"There were four sex workers in there," Commissioner Patton said. "They were on a break when we attended. They have been issued infringements."

Victorian Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton has lashed out at “selfish” Melburnians breaching the coronavirus lockdown rules. Picture: Wayne Taylor

In another incident, a couple from Docklands attempted to get through a vehicle checkpoint at Langley, 100km north of Melbourne, at 1.30am.

They were warned by police and turned around, but a short time later, attempted to get to Phillip Island and were intercepted again. The driver was hit with an infringement notice.

"This type of blatant obvious deliberate disregard for the Chief Health Officer's guidelines," he said.

"We saw yesterday as reported in the media, whale watching down Mornington way, totally unacceptable. A total breach of the distancing rules.

"That conduct won't be permitted. If the public don't comply, we will continue to ramp up our infringement issue. It's as simple as that. The warning is, there are consequences."

The entire Greater Melbourne region is in lockdown for the next six weeks after a serious resurgence of coronavirus infections.

For almost five million people, there are just four valid reasons to leave the house - medical care, getting groceries, providing care or going to work or study if it's not possible at home.

Originally published as KFC run during lockdown costs $26K